Tipperary man ordered to make court poor box contribution for cannabis possession

A man, 31, has been ordered to make a €500 donation to the Clonmel District Court poor box.

Dean Maher of 6 Wilderness Grove, Clonmel was before the court for a Section 3 simple possession of drugs offence.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said that on October 5, 2019, at Gordon Place Car Park, Clonmel gardaí searched the defendant under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found cannabis worth less than €5.

Delivering his verdict, Judge Terence Finn said this was a “one-off” and a way of the defendant informing himself of the errors of his ways.