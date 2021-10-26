Search

26/10/2021

WOW! Petition to save Clonmel's Trees gets More than 2,000 signatures

Clonmel

Shannon Sweeney

More than two-thousand people have signed a petition by Hedgerows Ireland to save Clonmel's trees. 

Under the current Urban Design Plan for Clonmel, there are plans to replace the existing trees in the town with ones that “compliment” the new street design. 

Hedgerows Ireland say the trees do not need replacing. 

“Most of these trees are fine specimens, in good health and providing shade and character to the town centre, as well as being good for biodiversity and carbon storage.”

Hedgerows Ireland are a voluntary group set up to protect Irelands hedgerows. 

They started this petition in support of Clonmel's Crannach group. 

In the petition, the group are asking Tipperary County Council to adapt the design to keep the trees. 

They also requested that a tree expert review the decision to replace the trees. 

However, this request has already been refused. 

Under the Urban Design Plan the council are expanding the footpaths in the town. 

According to the plan, once the paths are extended, the existing trees will become an obstruction to pedestrians.  

"We think that they should work with the existing beautiful trees and adapt their design instead!" said Hedgerows Ireland.

