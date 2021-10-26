WOW! Petition to save Clonmel's Trees gets More than 2,000 signatures

Clonmel
More than two-thousand people have signed a petition by Hedgerows Ireland to save Clonmel's trees.
Under the current Urban Design Plan for Clonmel, there are plans to replace the existing trees in the town with ones that “compliment” the new street design.
Hedgerows Ireland say the trees do not need replacing.
“Most of these trees are fine specimens, in good health and providing shade and character to the town centre, as well as being good for biodiversity and carbon storage.”
Hedgerows Ireland are a voluntary group set up to protect Irelands hedgerows.
They started this petition in support of Clonmel's Crannach group.
In the petition, the group are asking Tipperary County Council to adapt the design to keep the trees.
They also requested that a tree expert review the decision to replace the trees.
However, this request has already been refused.
Under the Urban Design Plan the council are expanding the footpaths in the town.
According to the plan, once the paths are extended, the existing trees will become an obstruction to pedestrians.
"We think that they should work with the existing beautiful trees and adapt their design instead!" said Hedgerows Ireland.
The Clonmel High School Under 16 team who defeated Midleton College in the Mungret Shield at Clonmel on Friday last.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.