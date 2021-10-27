Statement on Swimming Lessons at Clonmel Swimming Pool

Swimming lessons will not go ahead until restrictions lifted
Clonmel District Borough have said swimming lessons at the Clonmel swimming pool will not resume until further notice.
Lessons will begin again when the two-metre social distancing requirement is lifted.
“With the large numbers of children that usually attend for lessons on any one session, the Clonmel Swimming Pool dressing rooms cannot accommodate such numbers while maintaining the social distance of 2 metres.”
Clonmel Borough District says they regret the inconvenience caused and will be in touch with customers once lessons resume.
“Clonmel Borough District regrets any inconveniences caused, however, we are bound by the national guidelines in terms of numbers accessing the dressing room area at any given time.”
