Tipperary woman rallying behind those in need during coronavirus pandemic

A Clonmel, County Tipperary, woman is rallying behind the most vulnerable in our local community amid the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis.

Nicola Clancy has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for food vouchers and non-perishable food hampers, which will go to local charities and groups who are supporting people in need.

“The demand for services has increased with more people under financial pressure. People are on edge and are afraid to go out with the coronavirus,” Nicola says.

“Ten years ago there was a lot of fundraising for my late brother Matthew Condon, who had cancer, to enable him to do things he wanted. There was tremendous support from the people of Clonmel and the wider Tipperary community and since then I have wanted to give something back.”

Nicola is encouraging the public to think about others in our community, in particular the vulnerable. “It’s really important to support the older people in the community during this unknown time. People are bulk buying in supermarkets and it’s impacting the elderly and those on limited budgets. I counted one person with 13 packs of mince meat in their trolley,” the Elm Park native says.

A mother of two, Nicola also shares some advice for families struggling to find a routine during the pandemic. “Get up at the same time, have your meals at the same time and try to keep some sort of structure. Teach kids basic life skills and start reading,” adds Nicola, who is currently studying Applied Social Studies at CTI Senior College in Clonmel.

Donate on the Clonmel Covid-19 Fundraiser GoFundMe page.