137 Tipperary people now confirmed to have Covid-19

There are now 137 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Tipperary with a number of deaths having taken place in The Premier County.

As the numbers continue to rise, health officials and members of An Garda Siochana are urging people to stay at home and comply with direction. Furthermore, Gardai are carrying out an increased number of checkpoints across the county and now have the powers to order people to go home. Prosecutions, fines and imprisonment are among the punishments for non compliance with the instructions and laws.

Over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, and with great weather anticipated, the temptation would be for families to be out and about enjoying the sunshine. However, health officials fear that any slackening of the attitude could prove fatal in the battle to stop the spread of coronavirus. So, the message remains - STAY AT HOME.