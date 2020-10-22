Tipp County Council outlines changes to business due to lockdown

The changes take effect from today (Thursday)

Arising from the escalation of restrictions to Level 5, Tipperary County Council has further reviewed arrangements for access to its services and with effect from Thursday 22nd October, the following restrictions will apply:



Access to Civic & Municipal District Public Offices will continue to be available, members of the public are encouraged to use the various online and telephone services in the first instance and restrict their movements within the county.



Motor Tax offices will be closed



Libraries, Museums and Art centres will be closed;



Gyms, Swimming Polls and Leisure Centres will be closed;



General information on Council services can be accessed on line and the Council is asking members of the public to avail of these services in the interests of public health by:-

Post or

Telephone on 0761 06 5000, from 9.30am to 4.30p.m. Monday to Friday excluding Public Holidays or

Email to customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie.



The emergency numbers outside of office hours for the following services are;

Roads - 1890 923 948

Housing (Emergency Electrical and Plumbing issues only) - 1890 923 948

Water and Wastewater - 1850 278 278



Further updates and advice will issue throughout the coming days via local and national media and on the Council’s website/Facebook and twitter.