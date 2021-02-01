Government needs to bring clarity to messaging says Deputy Michael Lowry

“Continuous liaising with all stakeholders such as the Gardaí, teachers, Unions, businesses and Oireachtas colleagues is essential," says Deputy Michael Lowry.

Deputy Michael Lowry and his fellow members of the Regional Group are once again calling on Government to bring clarity to their messaging in relation to their Covid strategy.



“Continuous liaising with all stakeholders such as the Gardaí, teachers, Unions, businesses and Oireachtas colleagues is essential in order to provide certainty and build support in the battle to protect lives and livelihoods’ he says.



“The lack of clarity on the vaccine roll-out is a huge issue, as is the lack of information about projected delivery dates and quantities. We accept that it is all hinging on supply, but we need to have a clear programme to demonstrate what is being done by Government. People need to know exactly what is happening,” Deputy Lowry said.



And, the Independent TD added that government also needs to improve the Covid response strategy.



“There are currently three strands to the State’s Covid-19 response: testing, tracing and vaccination. This is no longer enough. We urgently need to establish a fourth strand, namely quarantining,” he says .



He is calling on the Government to implement stricter rules on travellers arriving into the country. “With the emergence of new strains of Covid-19 and the increased number of deaths, a ban on all non-essential travel to Ireland to reduce numbers needs to be implemented without further delay.



Deputy Lowry, along with members of the Regional Group of TD’s, say that the Citywest complex and the multiple empty hotels in Dublin, Cork, Shannon and Rosslare, which currently have thousands of staff on PUP, should be used for mandatory hotel quarantine.



Airlines and shipping companies that transport passengers who do not have a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours to Ireland should be fined.



“Temporary border checkpoints within 5km of our land border are also needed. We need to turn back non-essential travellers to reduce numbers coming in the back door. In 2001, we did this for ‘Foot and Mouth Disease’ in cattle. Surely protecting our people is more important?’ he stated.