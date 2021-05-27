No Confirmations or First Communions for the time being

An Taoiseach has ruled the Sacraments out in a statement to the bishops

A statement from the office of the Taoiseach to the bishops of Ireland has recommended that First Communion and Confirmation ceremonies should not take place at the present time.

In the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly, Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly had informed parishes that no Confirmation Ceremony or First Communion be planned for the month of May.

Furthermore, it is also probable that it may not be possible to plan any dates for June, all subject to the situation at the time and the spread of the virus. This will be held under review by the health authorities, the government, the Archdiocese and the parishes.