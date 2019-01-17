Tipperary woman on 'school run' banned from driving for five years

A 29-year-old Cashel, County Tipperary, motorist stopped by gardaí while she was collecting her child from school turned out to be disqualified from driving, Cashel District Court was told.

Amanda O’Reilly of Bay 3 Halting Site, Cashel, received a five-year driving ban for driving without insurance three months before Garda John Murphy stopped her driving at Waller's Lot, Cashel, on May 31, 2017,

She pleaded guilty at last week's sitting of Cashel Court to driving without insurance or a licence on that occasion. Garda Murphy told the court O’Reilly had 52 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes said his client was on a "school run" to collect her child when stopped by the gardai. He pointed out that her child's father was seriously ill and she had left his bedside to attend the court hearing.

He said O'Reilly was engaging with a representative who assists members of the travelling community and he had given her a full insight into her behaviour.

"Her upbringing was not perhaps what it might have been. There is a legacy from that upbringing in relation to respect for matters that there should be respect for," the solicitor explained.

Judge Terence Finn said O'Reilly was obliged to obey the five year driving ban order and the fact she was stopped driving going to or from collecting her child from school only added to the offence she committed.

He adjourned the case to Cashel District Court sitting of April 25 for the production of a Probation Officer's Report to include an assessment of O'Reilly's suitability to do community service.