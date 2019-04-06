Nenagh District Court: Car passenger told garda to ‘f*** off’ during drug search

A car passenger told a garda to “f*** off” after the car in which he was travelling was stopped and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Alan Maher of Derrycallaghan, Moneygall, pleaded to threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Knockalton Upper, Nenagh, on February 1, 2018.

The court heard that Mr Maher walked down the road and continued to shout obscenities at the garda.

Solicitor John Spencer said his client “unfortunately has a problem with drug use”, but was remorseful over his actions. He said that Mr Maher was engaged in an apprenticeship to become a mechanic.

Mr Spencer said that his client was attending counselling.

Judge Bernadette Owens struck out the charge, saying she would give Mr Maher “an opportunity”.