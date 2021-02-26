Man set to appear before Tipperary court for assaulting a garda

A man who allegedly assaulted a garda has been remanded on continuing bail by Judge Terence Finn and will appear before Clonmel District Court on March 16 for service of the book of evidence.

Evan Hallaghan of St Patrick’s Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary is charged with assaulting a garda, causing him harm, at King Street, Clonmel on September 16, 2020.

He is also charged with resisting a garda acting in their duty, for the unlawful possession of Xanax, for driving without insurance and for having a fake insurance disc at King Street on the same date.

Sgt Carol O’Leary told the court that gardaí stopped his car and asked him to step out so that a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act could be carried out.

Sgt O’Leary said the defendant then pushed a garda, who cut his elbow, fractured his index finger and broke his watch.