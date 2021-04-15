Man 'doing the ring around Irishtown' collided with another car, Tipperary court told

Judge Terence Finn has ordered a man to pay a €300 fine for careless driving.

Sameh Yaseem of 92 Irishtown, Clonmel was before Clonmel District Court following a two vehicle collision at Anglesea Street, Clonmel on October 12, 2019.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said the other party was driving down the street and collided with the defendant, who had failed to stop at a stop sign.

She added that the defendant, who has two previous convictions, received a fine for driving without insurance in 2019.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said an injury claim is being dealt with by the insurance company.

His 28-year-old client, who works in a takeaway business, has accepted liability.

The solicitor said the previous no insurance matter related to his client’s brother’s vehicle.

His client’s brother had gone on a trip to Jordan and instructed his client to look after the vehicle whilst he was away.

“He was doing the ring around Irishtown,” Mr Leahy said.

“I believe his brother is the boss, judge,” he added.