'Doing better than I was': Gardaí found Tipperary man in possession of cannabis

Judge Terence Finn ordered a man found in possession of drugs to pay a fine of €250.

Sean Bourke of Thomastown, Grange, Ardfinnan pleaded guilty to the Section 3 possession of drugs offence at a recent sitting of Cashel District Court.

The court heard that on August 12, 2020, at approximately 2.30pm gardaí on duty saw a male acting suspiciously in the Market Yard area of Cahir. The defendant was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and volunteered €20 worth of cannabis.

Representing himself in court, the defendant said he has been free of drugs the past eight months and is “doing better than I was”.