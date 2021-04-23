‘Nice and reliable’ Tipperary soccer coach ‘needs to get his act together’

A soccer coach suffering from addiction has been fined €300 for a public order offence.

Gavin Maguire of 35 Pinewood Drive, Clonmel was before Clonmel District Court for engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour with intent to provide a breach of the peace.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that on January 9 last at approximately 10.20pm at Brook Crescent, Clonmel, gardaí observed the defendant clumping on the footpath. The defendant, who was verbally abusive, was arrested and brought to Clonmel Garda Station.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client is under the supervision of the Probation Service.

His client, who has difficulty with alcohol, had been on an Aiséirí programme but was discharged last November for breach of contract. His client is currently on the waiting list for readmission and is drug free.



The solicitor said his client helps out with soccer coaching and has “good coaching skills”. His client is “reliable and nice” to deal with.

“He is looking well today, judge,” Mr Leahy said.

“He needs to get his act together in relation to alcohol,” he added.

Judge Terence Finn ordered the defendant to pay a €300 fine for contravening Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act.