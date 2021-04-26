Tipperary man, 20, found in possession of cannabis 'lucky' father standing by him

A young Tipperary man found walking on a bypass in the early hours of the morning in possession of cannabis must make a €500 contribution to the Clonmel District Court poor box.

Max Rice of Woodenstown, Cahir was before Clonmel District Court for contravening Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.



Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that at approximately 2am on January 29, 2020, gardaí observed the defendant walking on the N24 bypass, Clonmel with a rucksack.

She said the defendant appeared “nervous”, and was stopped and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found in possession of €10 worth of cannabis.

She added that the defendant co-operated with gardaí and has no previous convictions.

‘EXPERIMENTAL’

As to why his client was found with cannabis, defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said it was “experimental”.

His client, 20, has secured work more recently and has assured that he won’t be before the court again.

Addressing the defendant, whose father had accompanied him in court, Judge Terence Finn said: “You are lucky you have a father who is standing by you.”