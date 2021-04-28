Disqualified Tipperary man drove car after partner had wine at hair salon appointment

A man who drove under the influence of cannabis and without insurance and a driver licence has appeared before Cashel District Court.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that on January 3, 2020, at Ladyswell Street, Cashel, gardaí were conducting a checkpoint when they encountered Derek O’Brien with an address at Kenny Street, Fethard.

He was arrested and brought to Cahir Garda Station and tested positive for cannabis. He also failed to produce his driving documents.

Sgt O’Leary added that the defendant has 11 previous convictions, the majority of which were for criminal damage offences.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes said his client, 49, is in a relationship.

His client’s partner, who is the main driver, had consumed wine at a hair salon appointment and his client subsequently drove the car on the date in question.

Judge Terence Finn imposed a driving disqualification totalling two years and a fine of €700.