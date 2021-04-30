Littleton man fined €300 for 'lashing out' at garda

A Littleton man who “lashed out” at gardaí, was fined €300 at Thurles district court.

Damien McClean, of Ballybeg, Littleton, was observed outside Thurles garda station on Slievenamon road, on July 18, 2020.



Judge Elizabeth MacGrath heard that Mr McClean was “shouting at his girlfriend” about getting a taxi. He was highly intoxicated. He was arrested as he was deemed a danger to himself and to others. “He was aggressive to gardaí,” said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan. “They tried to calm him down. He continued to lash out.”



Mr McClean had to be sprayed, and was taken to Templemore garda station where he was charged with being intoxicated to such an extent as to give rise that he would be a danger to himself and others.



He was also charged with being threatening and abusive, “with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.” He has 20 previous convictions, including four for public order offences.

Judge MacGrath said she noticed Mr McClean was the subject of a peace bond, in relation to a suspended sentence imposed at Clonmel Circuit Court.



She convicted him and triggered the Section 99 peace bond. Mr Clean was absent from the court. Judge MacGrath issued a bench warrant for Mr McClean and he is to be brought before the court within 14 days.



“I am anticipating Mr Clean’s attitude,” said solicitor Colin Morrissey. Judge MacGrath fined Mr McClean €300 in relation to the Section 6 offence and took other matters into account.