ANTISOCIAL: Tipperary gardaí arrest two people as part of investigation into behaviour at Thurles festival

Two people have been arrested and detained at Thurles and Templemore Garda Station as part of ongoing investigation into antisocial behaviour that occurred at the Liberty Square Festival, Thurles.
The Liberty Music Festival took place in Thurles on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th of July.
Both have been charged and bailed and are to appear before Thurles District Court in the coming weeks.
Christy Power was the winner of the Men’s Captain’s Prize (Roy Buchanan) at Carrick-on-Suir Golf Club. Playing off a 13 handicap, Christy returned a 66 nett to win by one shot
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.