Fined €200 for motoring offence

Thurles district courthouse
Jamie Meaney, of 2 Churchview, Littleton, was stopped while driving at Churchview, Littleton, on August 9, 2020.
Garda Rhoda Dargan noted that Mr Meaney had no learner permit, and was a provisional driver unaccompanied by a qualified driver.
A penalty was issued but this remained unpaid.
Mr Meaney has 29 previous convictions, including 12 for road traffic offences. Judge MacGrath imposed a fine of €200.
