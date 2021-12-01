Search

01 Dec 2021

‘Kleptomaniac’ found with cannabis in Thurles

Thurles District Court

A self-confessed “kleptomaniac” who stole cans of beer from a shop in Thurles, was also found in possession of cannabis herb at a later date, heard a sitting of Thurles district court.


Sgt Thomas Hanrahan said gardaí received a report of a theft at Dunnes Stores, Slievenamon road, Thurles, on June 21, 2020.


Peteris Andrejevs, of 119 Rosemount, Thurles, had taken a number of cans. He had paid for some, but not for others, and was stopped by a security guard. The value of the stolen cans was put at €10.94. He made a full admission to a garda.


Separately, on May 19, 2020, garda Robert O’Donovan carried out a search of Mr Andrejevs’ home address using a warrant under the misuse of drugs act.


Mr Andrejevs opened the door, and as garda O’Donovan entered the front room, he observed cannabis on a table. The cannabis herb was valued at €40. Mr Andrejevs admitted it was for his own personal use. He was charged with unlawful possession of drugs.


Mr Andrejevs has 26 previous convictions, including eight for criminal damage, but not previous convictions for theft.


Solicitor Brian Hughes said Mr Andrejevs, 33, is from Latvia, and has been in Ireland a “good number of years.” In relation to the theft, it’s a “curious one” as Mr Andrejevs says he had bouts of kleptomania as a younger man, and he is receiving counselling for that. The criminal damage convictions were for graffiti spraying surfaces in Thurles.


Mr Andrejevs did buy a number of the items on the day, noted Judge Elizabeth MacGrath. The judge noted Mr Andrejevs’ previous “bad record” did not contain convictions for theft and drugs, and the property was recovered. Judge MacGrath applied the Probation Act in relation to the thefts, and adjourned the drugs matter to March 1 next year, so as to assess Mr Andrejevs’ suitability to take part in a restorative justice program.

