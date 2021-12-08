Search

08 Dec 2021

Clonmel woman assaulted female garda in Templemore

Thurles district court

Clonmel woman assaulted female garda in Templemore

Thurles District Courthouse

A Clonmel woman found guilty of assaulting a female garda in Templemore avoided going to jail as she is pregnant and has a young son.

Rebecca ‘Becky’ Buck, of 31 Cooleens Close, Clonmel, appeared before Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Thurles district court charged with assault causing harm on a female garda in the Main Street of Templemore, on October 1, 2020.


Ms Buck had been given a total consecutive term of nine months jail, suspended, at a previous sitting of the court in relation to thefts around Thurles and Templemore. She has 37 previous convictions, including for assault and obstruction.


The assault matter had been adjourned for a victim impact statement. Solicitor Patrick Cadell said Ms Buck “does apologise to the garda”. “She was intoxicated.” The garda had directed Ms Buck to leave the area after the incident.


Judge MacGrath said this was a section 3 assault, causing harm, and on a serving member of An Garda Síochána while she was carrying out her duties. “It has taken an effect on her,” said Judge MacGrath, who noted the apology.


Judge MacGrath imposed a six-month jail sentence, suspended for two years on condition that Ms Buck enter into her own bond of €250.


The sentence was suspended for the same reasons as the previous jail terms, specifically as all of the offences occurred before Ms Buck entered into treatment at Cuan Mhuire rehabilitation clinic, Ms Buck has a son in foster care and she is due to give birth next March.

Local News

