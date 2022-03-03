Thurles driver exceeded cannabis limit

A Thurles man was banned from driving for a year for drug driving, at Thurles District Court
Garda James Kelleher observed a motor vehicle being driven in Kickham Street, Thurles, on May 5, 2020.
Garda Kelleher stopped the driver, Darren Greene, of 7 Monakeeba, Thurles, as he was driving “very poorly”.
Mr Greene tested positive for cannabis and was arrested and taken to Thurles Garda Station. Mr Greene was charged with driving while exceeding the limit for cannabis. He has 49 previous convictions, including 41 for road traffic matters.
Solicitor Colin Morrissey said Mr Greene became a father to a young child recently, but is not working. He has no previous similar convictions. Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Greene €150 and banned him from driving for one year.
