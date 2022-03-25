Search

25 Mar 2022

Driver took friend’s car and crashed it in Lisduff, Thurles

Unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle in Kickham Street

Thurles District Court

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Mar 2022 6:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A man who took his friend’s car without permission in Thurles, ended up crashing it into a pillar and damaging it so it can’t be repaired, heard a meeting of Thurles District Court.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Kasper Wysocki, of 1 An Culan, Kickham Street, Thurles, after she found the facts proven against him.


Mr Wysocki was charged with driving without insurance or a driving licence, at Lisduff, Thurles, on January 23, 2021, and with unlawfully, and without permission or consent of the owner, taking a motor vehicle belonging to Adam Gotowiec, at 1 An Culan, Kickham Street, Thurles, on the same date.


A witness, Seamus Lahart gave evidence that he was walking with his daughter at Lisduff, when he heard a “loud bang” as a foreign national hit a pillar. Mr Lahart gave this driver, Mr Wysocki, a lift to Ikerrin Court. The incident occurred about 2.5 miles outside Thurles. “He insisted on getting out at Centra on the Ikerrin road,” said Mr Lahart. Mr Wysocki was “very reluctant” to give any information, other than that he had been “delivering fuel.”


Adam Gotowiec gave evidence through an interpreter that he had left his car keys at Mr Wysocki’s residence as he “trusted him.”


Mr Gotowiec said he did not give permission to Mr Wysocki to drive his Volkswagen Polo. The car is now so damaged that it is “not repairable”, said Mr Gotowiec in Court. Mr Gotowiec had spoken to Mr Wysocki, but so far, he had not received any money for the damage to his car.


Garda Padraig Downey said he received a call concerning a car crash that day in Lisduff.
He observed a car with “notable damage” that had impacted a pillar. He spoke to John Hickey, the landowner, but he had not observed the incident.


The car was registered to Adam Gotowiec, who said he “had not been driving it.” “He said it had been parked at a friend’s house,” said Garda Downey.


On February 18, 2021, Adam Gotowiec came to Thurles Garda Station and made statements.
Mr Gotowiec said he had left the car keys at a residence in Kickham Street, Thurles.


“He said he wanted to have a few drinks and did not want to drive home,” said Garda Downey.
Gardaí subsequently arrested Mr Wysocki and took him to Templemore Garda Station to be interviewed.


Mr Wysocki replied “no comment” to most questions put to him.


Judge MacGrath said in her conclusion that all the “necessary proofs” had been met to convict Mr Wysocki of all charges. Mr Wysocki did not appear in Court.


Inspector James White applied for a bench warrant. Judge MacGrath consented to issue a bench warrant so Mr Wysocki “can be brought to Court to deal with the issue of sentencing.”

