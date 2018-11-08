Tipperary deaths - Thursday 8 November, 2018

The late Breda Lindsay

The death has occurred of Breda Lindsay (née Walsh) late of Ballygraigue Road, Nenagh, Tipperary. Unexpectedly, wife of the late Pat. Sadly missed by her loving family, Jenny, Mike, Jude and April, daughter-in-law Peig, sons-in-law Fabio and William, her adored granchildren, Mikey, Chiara and Arianna, extended family, and loving friends. Reposing on Friday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday morning to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by Burial in Tyone Cemetery.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mark Ryan late of Glenaguile, Toomevara, Tipperary. Survived by his loving parents John and Catherine, adored sisters Marita (Needham), Shauna and Patrice, brothers Gerard and Michael, treasured nieces and nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Friday from 5 P.M. to 7.45 P.M.. Removal on Saturday to St. Joseph's Church, Gortagarry for Requiem Mass at 11 A.M., followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Saturday morning. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Enable Ireland.

The late John Kennedy

The death has occurred of John Kennedy, JNR late of Romford, London and Miltown, Clonoulty, Tipperary. Suddenly as a result of a traffic accident. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Karen and their daughter Faya, parents John and Peggy, sisters Patricia and Noreen brothers Jerry and Noel, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hayes Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty on Saturday, 10th November, from 3.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at the Church of John the Baptist, Clonoulty at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 11th November, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

The late Patrick Finn

The death has occurred of Patrick Finn late of 62 St. Columba’s Place, Tullamore, Offaly / Nenagh, Tipperary. Funeral arrangements later.