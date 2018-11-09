Tipperary deaths - Friday 9 November, 2018

The late Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin

The death has occurred of Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin late of Dromore, Newport, Tipperary / Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Prof. Helen Phelan and their son Luke, his sons Eoin and daughter-in-law Andrea, Mícheál 'Moley' and partner Namu and Eoin and Mícheál's mother Dr. Nóirín Ní Riain. Mícheál will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brother John O'Sullivan and his wife Patricia (Clonmel), Pat, Ida, Trish, Liz, Kate and the extended Phelan family, his many nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends both at home and abroad. Reposing at his residence in Newport this Sunday (11th November) from 2pm to 8pm (House private at all other times, please). Arriving to St. Senan's Church, Kilrush, Co. Clare for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm on Monday (12th November). Private Cremation will take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. No flowers by request, please. Donations, in lieu of flowers, will be apportioned equally among The Dialysis Unit - U.H.L., St. Brigid's Ward - St. Vincent's Hospital and Milford Hospice, all of whom provided great care and attention to Mícheál. When entering Newport, please follow Funeral Signs and directions of stewards. Enquiries to: Murphy's Funeral Directors (065) 6839002.

The late Esther Ryan

The death has occurred of Esther Ryan (née O'Dwyer) late of Ballyduane, Clarina, Limerick and formerly of Bansha, Co. Tipperary. Aged 96 years. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, very close friend TJ Madden, relatives, friends, neighbours and care staff at Thorpes Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband Frank and her sister Peggy and her brothers Patrick (Packie) and Phil. Reposing at Downey's Funeral Home, Pallaskenry on Friday from 6pm to 7pm, followed by Removal to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Mungret Cemetery.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.