Tipperary deaths - Saturday 10 November, 2018

The late Timothy Mackey

The death has occurred of Timothy (Tim) Mackey late of Cave Rd ,Skeheenarinky ,Burncourt, Cahir, Tipperary / Cobh, Cork. Brother of the late Mick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rita, children John, Mary and Kathleen, Grandchildren Sean, Fiona, Eloise and Isabella, sons-in-law Chris and Pat, brothers Tom and Joe, extended family and friends. Reposing at his residence Eir Code E21HC67 Skeheenarinky on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Monday morning to St Coleman's Cathedral Cobh for 12am Mass, Funneral afterwards to the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu to MaryMount Hospice. House private on Monday please. May he rest in peace

The late John Purcell

The death has occurred of John Purcell late of Ardykeohane, Bruff, Limerick / Cashel, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, son John, daughters Susan, Alison and Marian, brother Frank, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff this Sunday evening from 5:30pm with removal to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Joan Walsh

The death has occurred of Joan Walsh (née O'Carroll) late of Ballyminogue, Scariff, Clare / Cappawhite, Tipperary. Greatly loved wife of the late John and her late son John junior. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Sinead, Niamh and Aimie, her sons Brendan and Jamie, grandchildren Realta, Grainne, Patrick, Martin, John and Marie, daughters in law and sons in law, brother and sister. Reposing at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Scariff, Co. Clare on Saturday the 10th November from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in the old cemetery, Moynoe.

