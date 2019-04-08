Clonmel Tidy Towns chairperson Martin Behan passes away

Clonmel Tidy Towns chairperson Martin Behan has passed away.

A minutes silence was held at Tipperary County Council's monthly meeting in Clonmel on Monday after Cllr Siobhan Ambrose broke the sad news. "I am very sorry to hear of Martin's passing following a short illness," she said.

Cllr Michael Murphy said Martin will always be remembered for his "positive contribution to the Tidy Towns movement in Clonmel".

Martin passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and devoted father, he will be sadly missed by his wife Nancy; daughters Maria, Áine, Claire and Carmel; brother Pat; sisters Ann Quinlivan, Mary Larkin, Tina Grace and Lisa Phelan; grandchildren Isabel, Maxime, Luke and Éanna; sons-in-law Frédéric and Aidan; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nephews; nieces; extended family; and friends.

Martin's funeral arrangements are as follows:

Reposing at his home (Eircode E91 AC97) on Tuesday from 5-7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.