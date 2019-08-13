The late Maura Sheedy

The death occurred of Maura Sheedy nee Ryan of Ross, Rathdowney and formerly Cullohill, Knock, Roscrea on August 1.

She was predeceased by her husband Francis and baby son Patrick-Conor.

She is sadly mourned by her daughters Phina & Breda and son Noel, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her brother Sean.

Reposing was at Grey's Funeral Home, Templemore.

Removal took place to The Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney for requiem Mass followed by burial in Couraganeen Cemetery, Roscrea.