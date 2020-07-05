The late Sr. Annunciata Hayes, Kilkenny and Thurles

The death has taken place on June 9 of Sr. Annunciata Hayes, late of Presentation Convent, Parnell Street, Kilikenny City and late of Leigh, Two Mile Borris, Thurles.

Peacefully at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home.

Born in January 19, 1922. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Mary Anne (nee Bourke), brothers Tommie, Mick and Dan, sisters Ciss, Hannie and Margaret.

Deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, her Presentation Community, extended family and friends.

Most of her work on the missions were spent in the Philippines with her first term of seven and half years, returning to Ireland in 1967.

In 1970, Sr. Annunciata made a return visit for a further five years. In 1975 she returned to Ireland and spent one year in Ballyphane, Cork.

She returned to the Presentation Sisters in Kilkenny City where she was very popular with all the community and all she made contact with in her teaching in the Marble City, despite her very strong Tipperary connections.

Due to Covid 19 and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral for the immediate family took place in St. Mary's Cathedral, Kilkenny City celebrated by her nephew Fr. Martin Hayes.

May She Rest In Peace.