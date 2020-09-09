Tipperary deaths - Wednesday, September 9, 2020

The late Bernard Cantwell

The death has occurred of Bernard Cantwell late of Main Street, Cashel, Tipperary, September 8th 2020, peacefully in the exceptional loving care of Mary and all her Staff at Acorn Lodge. Bernard, beloved son of the late Dan and Maureen and brother of the late Joe and Mickey. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Marie Blanchfield and Eleanor Butler, brothers Donal and Des, brothers-in-law Noel and Paddy, sisters-in-law Sheila and Lillian, nieces, nephew, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel on Thursday at 2pm and can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/bernard-cantwell/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan late of Clonoulty, Tipperary / Dublin 7, Dublin. Mai Ryan, deceased 7th September 2020, formerly of Milltown, Clonoulty, Co. Tipperary and St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park. Died, peacefully, surrounded by family and friends in the loving care of the staff of St. Mary’s Hospital. Sadly missed by Tony, Seamus, Jane, Joanne, Margaret, Mary, Fiona, John, Cait, Declan & James, grandnieces and grandnephews, family and many friends. Service at Glasnevin Crematorium, at 14.00 on Thursday 10th September 2020. In keeping with current Government and HSE guidelines, the number of mourners in the cemetery is limited to thirty five. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the section below ‘Condolences’ on RIP.ie. An event will be held at a later date where we will celebrate Mai’s inspirational life. No flowers or wreaths, please - donations, in lieu, to the Laura Lynn Foundation. www.lauralynn.ie/donate