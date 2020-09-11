Tipperary deaths - Friday, September 11, 2020

The late Liam Reddan

The death has occurred of Liam Reddan late of Coolaholiga, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of O'Rahilly Street, Nenagh. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Sr. Patrick Joseph Leamy

The death has occurred of Sr. Patrick Joseph (Jodie) Leamy late of Roskeen, Drombane, Thurles, Tipperary / Swords, Dublin

Stella Maris Convent, Swansea. late of Roskeen Drombane, Thurles and Swords Co. Dublin. Peacefully in the company of the Ursulines of Jesus. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Josephine, her sister Sr. Elizabeth and brother-in-law Seamus Hayes; deeply regretted by her brothers Dan and Willie, sisters Sr. Bridget, Sr Mary and Kathleen Hayes, sister-in-law Kathleen Leamy, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, her community sisters, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends in Drombane and Swords. May her gentle soul rest in peace. Burial takes place in Swansea. Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Drombane on Sunday, September 13th, at 12 noon. Due to current restrictions, mass will be for family and close friends only.

The late James Maher

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Maher late of Tubberadora, Boherlahan, Tipperary, September 10th 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Tír na nÓg, Our Lady’s Hospital (formerly St. Benedict’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital). James (Jimmy), beloved brother of the late Nicholas, Paddy, Dick, Mickey, John and Mary Kearns. Deeply regretted by his brother Timmy (New York), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, the Staff at St. Patrick’s Hospital and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Removal from Devitt’s Funeral Home this Saturday at 2pm for burial in Clogher Cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines the Funeral will be private to family and close friends.

The late Frances Roche

The death has occurred of Frances Roche (née Fortune) late of Yewston, Nenagh, Tipperary and late of the Rower Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully after a short illness at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her beloved husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving family daughter Elaine & son John, son-in-law Gerard and Johns partner Gina, grandchildren Sean & Eve, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-i-law., nieces and nephews, her kind friends Paudi & Marion, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Frances Rest In Peace. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Saturday at 11 o'clock in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by private Cremation. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.