Tipperary deaths - Saturday, September 19, 2020

The late Reverend Canon Marie Rowley-Brooke

The death has occurred of Reverend Canon Marie Rowley Brooke late of Holly Cottage, Sallypark, Latteragh, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Milford Hospice, after the final chapter in a long illness that she bore with fortitude and often good humour. Deeply missed by her heartbroken husband Patrick and cherished family of Myles, Cassa, Naoise, Nicola, Roisin and Darren. Her beloved grandchildren Mia, Roisingrace and Caitlin. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Eddie Cooke

The death has occurred of Eddie Cooke late of Croke Street, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the Staff of St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, his devoted wife Kitty, daughters Norah and Catherine, son Patrick, adored grandchildren Kevin and Ellen, sons-in-law Pat and Gerry, daughter-in-law Avril, sister Mary, brother John and Peter, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 19th September from 5pm to 7pm (with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings). Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday, 20th September, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Due to government restrictions numbers are limited in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie. Sympathies can be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late Jim Harris

The death has occurred of Jim Harris late of Bengurragh, Cahir, Tipperary and Camden Town, London passed away peacefully in London. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Carol, daughter Caroline, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.