Tipperary deaths - Sunday, September 20, 2020

The late Nancy Bentley

The death has occurred of Nancy Bentley (née Morrissey) late of Lacey Avenue, Templemore, Tipperary, 19th of September 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Donnie, daughter Martina, son Liam, granddaughter Dena and her mother Leanne, sisters Kathleen, Margaret and Eileen, brothers John Joseph, Michael, Noel and Junior, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at her residence this Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, at 1.30pm. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

The late John Coffey

The death has occurred of John Coffey late of Main Street, Newport, Tipperary. John (affectionately know as Popo), Main Street, Newport, Co. Tipperary, formerly of ESB Ardnacrusha. September 19th 2020 peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of the late Celine and loving father of the late Geraldine, infant James and brother Tom. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Maria, Betty and Celine, sons John, Pat and Ailbe, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Ailbe and Jim, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Arrival at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, on Monday 21st September for 11.30am Requiem Mass, (which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv, search for NewportBirdhillandToor), burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society. House Private, please.

The late Réaltín Comerford

The death has occurred of Baby Réaltín Comerford late of Ballygriffin, Golden, Dundrum, Tipperary / Ballina, Mayo, September 18th 2020, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of the Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, surrounded by her family. Baby Réaltín, sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Peter and Laura, loving brothers Darragh and Daithí, sister Clodagh, grandparents Tom and Minnie Comerford, grandmother Rita Tighe (Ballina, Co. Mayo), uncles, aunt and cousins. Predeceased by her grandad Tommy. ‘Our little star’. May she rest in peace. Due to Covid restrictions, house is family only. Mass of the Angels will take place at the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla, at 12 noon on Monday, September 21st, with burial afterwards in St. Senan’s Cemetery, Knockavilla. See link on RIP.ie for online condolence book.

The late Tony William Molloy

The death has occurred of Tony - William Molloy late of Heywood Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. It is with great sadness we announce the death of Tony Molloy, Heywood Road, Clonmel. Tony Passed away surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely borne in St. Anthony Unit, Glenconnor Road on Saturday 19th September 2020. He will be missed by his loving wife Nuala ,his heartbroken daughters, Susie (Moran), Flo (Condon) and son John, his adored grandchildren Gillian, David, Nathan and Lily, his sons in law Tom and Gavin, daughter in law Ann, his brothers and sisters and his extended family and friends. May Tony Rest in Peace. Tony's funeral Cortége will leave his residence on Monday morning at 10.30am for St. Mary's Church Irishtown for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's cemetery. Due to government restrictions numbers are limited in the church. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Sympathies can be left on the condolence book section on RIP.ie.

The late Patrick Ryan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Ryan late of Artane, Dublin and formerly of Cloneyharp, Co Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his late wife Kitty and daughter Josephine; he will be sadly missed by his children Mary, James, Paddy, Martin, and Catherine, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Mary and Margaret, brother Johnny, extended family, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace. A private funeral will take place on Tuesday, 22nd September, at 11.30am in Our Lady of Mercy Church, Artane. Please see attached web cam link https://youtu.be/xBwh8i4tST4 Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolences section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.