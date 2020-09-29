Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, September 29, 2020

The late John Dunne

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Dunne late of Rivervale Nursing Home & Killowney Little, Ballymackey, Toomevara, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, 28 Sept., 2020. Predeceased by his beloved parents, John & Bridie Dunne. Deeply regretted by his daughters Lynsey and Michelle & son Jack, Michelle's partner Paul, grandchildren Lily & James, brothers Billy, Denis, Rodgie, Pat and Seamus, sisters Breda and Margaret, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews & nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May Johnny Rest In Peace. Reposing at Killowney Little, Ballymackey (E45 X528) this Wednesday from 5 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to Ballinree Church on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Rivervale Nursing Home. House private on Thursday morning, please. Due to current Government best practice guidelines, please observe regulations regarding Covid-19. Please note that the Book of Condolence is open on the link on RIP.ie. The family wish to thank everyone for their understanding and co-operation.

The late Tim Moloney

The death has occurred of Tim Moloney formerly of Ballyphilip, Nenagh, Tipperary and Rosevale, Howth Road, Dublin, died peacefully at the Manor Nursing Home, Ratoath, on the 27th September 2020, predeceased by his parents Jerry and Catherine, his brothers Fr. Tom, Jerry and Michael and his niece Alison. He will be sadly missed by his family, sisters Sally (McGuigan, Nenagh), Alice (Murphy, Nenagh), Kathleen (Galway) and Mary (Broughan, Dublin), his brothers John Joe (Limerick), David (Athlone), William (Ennis) and Dan (Dublin), by his dear friend Catherine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace. In keeping with Government Guidelines in relation to Covid-19, Tim's Funeral Mass, for family and friends, will take place on Thursday, 1st October, in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 1pm followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, Ballycommon. Those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service on www.nenaghparish.ie. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link on RIP.ie. Suaimhneas síoraí do, i measc na Naomh.

The late Olive Collins

The death has occurred of Olive Collins (née McGrath) late of Bray, Wicklow / Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Cairnhill Nursing Home, Bray. Dearly beloved wife of the late Denis, loving mother of Susan (McInnes) and Keith and mother-in-law of Therese and the late Don. Predeceased by her sister, Betty (O’Donnell) and brothers Ronald and Derek. She will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren Stuart, Sandra, Shane and Timothy, Stuart’s wife Gemma, sister-in-law Brenda (McGrath), brother-in-law Neil (O’Donnell), nieces, nephews and the McInnes family, Bray. May she Rest in Peace. A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be left in the ‘Condolences’ section on RIP.ie.

The late Mary Doran

The death has occurred of Mary Doran (née O'Connell) late of Garranroe, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Patrick, sons Seamus, David and Laurence, grandchild Saoirse, daughter-in-law Catherine, sisters Alice and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Wednesday, 30th September, from 5pm to 7pm (with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings). Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Thursday, 1st October, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Due to government restrictions, numbers are limited in the church. The Mass can be viewed at https://www.thurlesparish.ie/. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late Ruth McGarry

The death has occurred of Ruth McGarry (née Wilson) late of Rathkenny, Drangan, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her daughter Úna, son-in-law Brian, granddaughter Emma, her brother Kevin, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace. In accordance with HSE and Government restrictions on numbers attending the services, the Funeral will be for family and close friends. The Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan, on Wednesday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The late Amanda Oosthuysen

The death has occurred of Amanda Oosthuysen (née Bestbier) late of Ashlawn, Clerihan, Clonmel, Tipperary. September 25th 2020. Amanda, deeply regretted by her partner Jeffrey Kophamel, sons Jaco and Johan, daughter Siska, Shane and Kevin Kophamel, parents Dennis and Marie, sister Adel, brother Willem, extended family, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Amanda’s funeral has taken place privately. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link on RIP.ie.