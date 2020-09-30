Tipperary deaths - Wednesday, September 30, 2020

The late Madge Carroll

The death has occurred of Madge Carroll (née McCarthy) late of Knocklucas, Mountain Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / Fermoy and Caheragh, Co. Cork. Madge passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Rathkeevin Nursing Home, Clonmel on Monday evening. Predeceased by her partner Frank, she will be sadly missed by her daughter Suzanne, Bob, Conor, Niall and Billy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Thursday at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork at 2.00pm. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

The late Sr. Philomena Farrell

The death has occurred of Sr. Philomena Farrell late of Religious Sisters of Charity, 1 Temple Street, Dublin 1, Dublin and formerly of Ballinveney, Toomevara) – September 29th, 2020, (peacefully) at Beaumont Hospital. Predeceased by her brothers Donal, Gabriel, Seamus and sisters Marie and Flora (Shelly). Deeply regretted by her community in Temple Street, the Congregation of the Religious Sisters of Charity, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace. A private family funeral will take place, owing to Government advice regarding public gatherings. If you would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions, cannot, please use the 'Condolences' section on RIP.ie. For live-streaming on Friday morning at 11 o’clock, please visit the following link: https://gardinerstparish.ie/live-video/

The late Anne McGarahan

The death has occurred of Anne McGarahan (née O'Dwyer) late of Cloonfinglass, Bansha, Tipperary and Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir, Anne. September 28th 202. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Alison, granddaughters and great-grandchildren, brother and sisters, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Anne's Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, 1st October, in the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government guidelines, Anne's Funeral will be for family and friends. Please adhere to social distancing. Please leave a message of condolence on the link on RIP.ie.