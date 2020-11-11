Tipperary deaths - Wednesday, November 11, 2020

The late AnneMarie Flannery

The death has occurred of AnneMarie Flannery late of Abbey Crescent, Cahir, Tipperary. AnneMarie passed away suddenly at her home. She will be very sadly missed by her loving partner Michael, sisters Mary and Nora, brothers David, John and Joseph, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace. AnneMarie's funeral cortège will leave Costigan's Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir, for Funeral mass at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to ongoing restrictions, AnneMarie's mass will be private for family only. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please use the condolence link on RIP.ie. AnneMarie's family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The late Breda Gleeson

The death has occurred of Breda Gleeson (née Mounsey) late of Lordspark, Rathcabbin, Tipperary, 10 November 2020. Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her parents Bridie and Stephen. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Barry, son Brian, brother’s John, Timmy, Stevie, Ger, Liam and Anthony, sister Marie, mother-in-law Margaret, father-in-law Lar, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews aunts and uncle, carers, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace. Reposing at her residence Lordspark, Rathcabbin. Private removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am to Rathcabbin church for family funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the MS Society. In an effort to follow best practice in regards to gathering for funerals, people are asked to adhere to guidelines. Breda’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

The late Michael Houlihan

The death has occurred of Michael Houlihan late of Fairfields, Clonmel, Tipperary, 10th November 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, after a short illness. Predeceased by his daughter Breda. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, daughters Deirdre, Marcella and Clare, son Declan, grandchildren Edmund, Shannon, Sean, Niamh, Shauna and Eoghan, sisters Helen, Ine, Alice, Ann and Jacque, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace. Funeral to arrive at The Church of the Resurrection on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial immediately after in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Due to government restrictions, numbers are limited to 25 people in the church. Sympathies can be left on the condolence book section on RIP.ie.

The late Monica Loomis

The death has occurred of Monica (Mona) Loomis (née Fitzpatrick) late of Bollahalla, Newcastle, Tipperary / Ballymacarbry, Waterford and Edmonton, Canada, who passed away peacefully in Edmonton following a long illness. Predeceased by her brothers Ned and Jim and her nephew John. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Jerry, brother Seán, sister-in-law Rose, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends both in Ireland and in Canada. May She Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday, 12th November 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy, Enoch, Edmonton, Canada with burial to follow at St Albert Catholic Cemetery, Edmonton. Please feel free to use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

The late Breda Molan

The death has occurred of Breda Molan (née Keating) late of Kilshanny, Mitchelstown, Cork / Clogheen, Tipperary. On November 10th 2020, peacefully, at home with her family, Breda (nee Keating), Kilshanny, Mitchelstown and formerly of Main Street, Clogheen. Beloved wife of the late John (Solicitor) and loving mother of Ken, Declan, Gráinne and Aideen. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Paula & Catherine, son-in-law James Flynn, grandchildren, brothers Eamonn & Richard, sister-in-law Kathleen O’Mahony, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace

In an effort to follow best practices and guidelines regarding COVID-19, Breda’s funeral will take place privately. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Please use the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie to leave a personal message or send a condolence card by the traditional manner. Breda’s funeral cortège will travel via Clonmel Road and Lower Cork Street to the Church of Our Lady Conceived Without Sin, Mitchelstown, for Requiem Mass on Thursday (November 12th) at 2.30pm followed by burial in Brigown New Cemetery. Breda’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed via www.mitchelstownparish.ie

The late James White

The death has occurred of James White late of Rahyvira, Annacarty, Tipperary and late of White's Funeral Directors. November 10th 2020, peacefully, in the exceptional care of Mary O’Connor and staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel, James, in his 94th year. Predeceased by his wife Julia, son Pat, grandson Seamus (Ryan) and granddaughter Cathriona (White). Sadly missed by his loving sister Eileen Hanly, sons Michael, Liam, Gerard, George, Martin and Noel, daughters Aileen (Ryan), Margaret, Rena (Heuston) and Sheila (Jordan), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 35 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence Wednesday evening from 4 o’c until 8 o’c for family and close friends. Arriving at St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty, Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery. Please adhere to National Public Health Guidelines regarding Covid-19, attendance in the church will be limited to 25 people. Please see link on RIP.ie for online condolence book.