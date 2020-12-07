Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 7

ANNE MULCAHY (née McEVOY)

Cherrygarth, Portlaoise, Laois / Ballacolla, Laois / Nenagh, Tipperary

Late of Aghaboe, Co.Laois and Dolla, Nenagh. Peacefully, at home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tommy and sons Christopher and Tomas. Deeply regretted by her loving son Brian and daughter Deirdre & by Deirdre's partner Tom Grace, granddaughter Enya, brother Canice and sisters Peig, Teresa, Joan and Bernie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Anne Rest In Peace

Due to current guidelines a family funeral will take place. Funeral cortège will leave her home in Cherrygarth on Monday at 11.30am to arrive at SS. Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery, Nenagh, arriving at approx 2.30pm. Those who would liked to have attended but cannot, can view the livestream of her Mass on www.portlaoiseparish.ie. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Norah O'Grady (née Curran)

Willowmere Drive, Thurles, Tipperary / Navan, Meath

Norah Susan O'Grady (nee Curran), Willowmere Drive, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly Merrion Road, Dublin and Navan, Co. Meath on Sunday, December 6th, 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Orwell Nursing Home, Rathgar, Dublin. Beloved wife of Donal, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband and children Aisling, Donal, Eimear and Brian. Norah is survived by her brother Peter, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law Richard and Adrian, daughters-in-law Karina and Randall, adored grandchildren Dara, Niall, Caireann, Michael, Cillian and Lochlan, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

REST IN PEACE

In accordance with government guidelines, Funeral Mass will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, limited to 25 family members only, on this Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. which may be viewed live on https://www.thurlesparish.ie/ followed by burial in St. Patrick's cemetery. Thank you.

House private.

Mary Nihill (née Ryan)

Longstone, Cullen, Tipperary / Oola, Limerick

Nihill (née Ryan) Longstone, Cullen, Co. Tipperary, and late of Chapel Lane,Oola, Co. Limerick. December 6th, 2020. Mary, wife of the late Ned and sister of the late Michael and Judy. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Nora, sons Pat, John and Michael, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to government restrictions on Covid-19, a family Mass for Mary will take place in St.Patrick’s Church, Cullen, on Tuesday 8th December, at 2pm and burial afterwards in Emly Cemetery. Mary’s funeral cortège will arrive in Cullen at 1.50pm, via Monard.

Sean Johnson

Monslatt, Killenaule, Tipperary

Johnson, Sean (Monslatt, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary), 5th December 2020. Very deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grandnephew, great grandnieces, very good neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Monday evening from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule, on Tuesday morning at 10.45 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c. followed by burial in River Street Cemetery, Killenaule.

Please adhere to Government & HSE guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings.

Mary CONNOLLY (née Guerin)

John Street, Cashel, Tipperary / Borris-in-Ossory, Laois

Connolly (nee Guerin), John Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois. December 5th 2020, peacefully at her daughter Elaine’s residence. Mary (in her 92nd year), beloved wife of the late Gabriel. Deeply regretted by her loving family Elaine, John and Peter, son-in-law Seamus Hammersley, daughters-in-law Brideen and Ann Marie, grandchildren Lorraine, Mark, Owen, Ciara, Ben, Sarah, Anna, Jack and David, great-grandson Kai, sisters-in-law Phyllis and Pauline, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to government restrictions on Covid-19, family only Funeral Mass takes place on Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel, at 1pm and can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/mary-connolly/ followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Mary Condon (née O' Brien)

Mountain Road, Cahir, Tipperary

Mary (formerly of Lisvernane) passed away, peacefully, at South Tipperary General Hospital. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband Robert (Bobby) her daughter Martina, son in law John, grandchildren Shona and Robert, sister Noreen, brother Eddie, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Mary's funeral cortège will leave her home on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mary's funeral Mass will be live streamed with the link available here shortly. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in Mary's memory to Cahir Day Care Centre. Due to current restrictions the Mass will be private to family and close friends only. The Condon family thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.