Tipperary deaths - Friday, January 15, 2021

The late William Crowe

The death has occurred of William (Liam) Crowe late of Fr Matthew Terrace, Thomastown, Tipperary - 12th January 2021 - following an accident, William (Liam) – deeply regretted by his loving wife June & son Willie, brothers John, Stephen, Michael, Bernard & Patrick, sisters Margaret & Mary, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchild Liam, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace. Due to current restrictions a private Mass for family will take place at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 11.00am on Sunday (Jan. 17th), which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv/goldenparishlivestream, followed by private cremation. If you wish to offer a message of condolence to the family, please click on the link on RIP.ie.

The late John Hahessy

The death has occurred of John Hahessy late of Ballinagrana, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Died 14th January 2021 peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Crissy, and loving father to daughters Josephine and Mary, sons Declan, Anthony, Paul and Bernard, brother Fr Ignatius (Ocist), daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and great neighbours. John's funeral can be viewed live on https://churchmedia.ie/ If people would like to pay their respect, the funeral will be passing the old mart Carrick on Suir at 11.50am. Arriving in St Nicholas' Church Carrick on Suir on Sunday the 17th January 2021 for requiem Mass at 12 o'clock followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. No flowers please. Due to HSE guidelines John's funeral and burial will take place for immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Sean Hogan

The death has occurred of Sean Hogan late of Glenaleamy, Powerstown, Clonmel, Tipperary, 4th January 2021 peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his brother Jim and sister Eileen. Very deeply regretted by his brother-in-law Brian, nieces Sarah and Sandra, nephews Mark and Phillip, relatives and friends. May Sean Rest in Peace. Sean’s funeral cortége will leave his residence on Tuesday morning, 19th January, 2021 for St. John the Baptist's Church, Powerstown for funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Those who cannot attend can watch live via powerstown livestream service www.powerstownchurch.com. In accordance with current guidelines, numbers are limited to 10 people at the funeral. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. please leave your personal message for Sean family on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late Michael Phelan

The death has occurred of Michael Phelan late of Ballydine, Kilsheelan, Tipperary. Died 12th of January 2021. Son of the late Ned and lolo and sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters, aunt, nieces, relatives and friends. RIP. Arriving for funeral Mass in Ballyneale Church on Saturday the 16th January 2021 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines Michael's funeral and burial will take place for immediate family. We suggest using the online condolences page on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Larry Heffernan

The death has occurred of Larry Heffernan late of Garrymorris, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Died 13th of January 2021. Husband of the late Phyllis and loving father to sons James, Michael and Laurence, daughters Geraldine and Mary, grandchildren Saskia, Sean, Aine, Sam and Max, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm in Grangemockler Church on Saturday, 16th January 2021, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rest in Peace. Due to HSE guidelines Larry's funeral mass and burial will take place for immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page below to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Aodh Kennedy

The death has occurred of Aodh Kennedy late of Bansha, Tipperary. January 14th 2021. Peacefully at home in the Loving care of his devoted family. Aodh Senior: Pre-deceased by his sisters Sr. Margaret Mary, Bernie (Hayes) and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora Mai, daughters Yvonne and Valerie (Townshend) son Aodh, grandchildren Amabel, Penny, Aodh Junior and Ruth, sisters Sr. Teresa and Sr. Pauline, son-in-law Edward, daughter-in-law Elaine (Booth), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Government and H.S.E. advise and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family Funeral will take place, with Requiem Mass on Saturday (16th Jan) in the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha at 12 noon and can be viewed on www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/ followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, House Private Please.

The late Michael Minchin

The death has occurred of Michael Minchin late of Dromgower, Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his daughter in law Marie. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Mary, daughter Marguerite, sons David, Michael and John, grandchildren Adam, Emmet, Megan, Noah, Rhys, Michael, Oisín and Tobia, son-in-law Damien, daughters-in-law Rossella and Samantha, sister Joan, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace. Following government guidelines; Michael's funeral cortége will leave his residence on Saturday, 16th January, at 10.45am, to arrive at St Kevin's Church, Littleton at 11am, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Numbers are limited to 10 persons in the church. The Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/littleton Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie. House Private Please.

The late Thomas O'Meara

The death has occurred of Thomas O'Meara late of The Lake, Lorrha, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brothers Michael, PJ and Liam, sisters Mary Ann and Bridget. Deeply missed by his loving brothers Sean and Flan, sister Freddie, nephews and all his nieces especially Caroline his niece, dearly cherished by Thomas. May his gentle soul find happiness in heaven where he belongs. Funeral arriving to St. Ruadhan’s Church, Lorrha (Via The Lake) on Friday morning at 10.45 a.m for private family Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines. Thomas’ family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

The late Patrick Ryan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Ryan (Bishop) late of St Columba Terrace, Bohernanave, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Peggy, sons Thomas, Patrick and Richard, daughter Ann, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Maureen, Claire and Fiona, son-in-law Eugene, brother P.J., sisters Teresa and Biddie, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace. Following government guidelines; Patsy's funeral cortége will leave his residence on Sunday, 17th January, at 10.15am, via Railway Station Bridge, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie. House Private Please.

The late June Smith

The death has occurred of June Smith late of 23 Fr Sheehy Terrace, Clogheen, Tipperary, January 14th 2021. Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas and her brother George. Deeply regretted by her sons Michael and Mark, sister Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 12.30pm in St Mary's Church, Clogheen with burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence book on RIP.ie as an option for offering your message of sympathy to the family.