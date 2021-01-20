Tipperary deaths and funerals - Wednesday, January 20
Tipperary deaths and funerals - Wednesday, January 20
Rev Fr John Michael Ryan
late of, Templederry, Tipperary
Funeral Mass on Thursday in St. Anthony’s Church, New Orleans at 6pm Irish time.
Tilly O'Dea (née O'Grady)
Thurles, Tipperary / Circular Road, Tuam, Galway
A private funeral has taken place for immediate family only.
Margaret (Peg) McGrath
Modeshill, Mullinahone, Tipperary
Requiem Mass on Thursday in St Michael's Church, Mullinahone at 11.30am, followed by burial afterwards in Modeshill Cemetery.
Sr Margaret Duggan
Thurles, Tipperary / Waterford
Burial will take place this Wednesday in Zimbabwe. A special Mass to celebrate Sr Margaret’s life will be held at a later date.
Catherine (Kitty) Doyle (née Molloy)
Mockler's Hill, Fethard / Thurles, Tipperary
View the Mass this Thursday at 12 noon online.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on