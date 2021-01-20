Tipperary deaths and funerals - Wednesday, January 20

Rev Fr John Michael Ryan

late of, Templederry, Tipperary

Funeral Mass on Thursday in St. Anthony’s Church, New Orleans at 6pm Irish time.

Tilly O'Dea (née O'Grady)

Thurles, Tipperary / Circular Road, Tuam, Galway

A private funeral has taken place for immediate family only.

Margaret (Peg) McGrath

Modeshill, Mullinahone, Tipperary

Requiem Mass on Thursday in St Michael's Church, Mullinahone at 11.30am, followed by burial afterwards in Modeshill Cemetery.

Sr Margaret Duggan

Thurles, Tipperary / Waterford

Burial will take place this Wednesday in Zimbabwe. A special Mass to celebrate Sr Margaret’s life will be held at a later date.

Catherine (Kitty) Doyle (née Molloy)

Mockler's Hill, Fethard / Thurles, Tipperary

View the Mass this Thursday at 12 noon online.