Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 8

Jimmy (Skinner) Tobin

26 St Patrick`s Terrace, The Commons, Tipperary

Jimmy (Skinner) passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his brother Peter, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, his sisters-in-law Alice, Dolores and Bridget, relations, neighbours and large circle of friends.

May Jimmy Rest In Peace.

Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions Jimmy's funeral shall be private.Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry. Removal on Monday morning (February 8th) to The Church of The Assumption, Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Rose Mulrennan (née Murphy)

Maryville, Kildare Town, Kildare / Tipperary

Formerly of Quakerstown, Shinrone, Co Tipperary

pre-deceased by her husband Paddy and son James

peacefully at home in her 98th year in the loving care of Ann and Patricia. Deeply regretted by her daughters Marie, Patricia and Ann, grandchildren Kevin, Barbara and Patrick, great grandchildren Connall, Ethan, Niall, Andy, Joshua, Isabel and Ellie, son-in-law Billy, sisters Moira and Nora, sister-in-law Tess, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Rose rest in peace.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 10 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's parish church, Kildare Town for Requiem mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths Cemetery, Kildare Town. Rose's Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Monday morning from 11am.

Sean Kelly

London and formerly Leugh Rd., Thurles, Tipperary

Sean Kelly, London and formerly Leugh Rd., Thurles, Co .Tipperary. Predeceased by his by his wife Madge (nee Flanagan) Boherlahan, his parents Thomas and Mary and his brothers Fr. Tony, Vincent and Christopher.Deeply regretted by his loving sons Tony and Martin, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Albert (Borrisoleigh), sister Rita Brolan (Thurles), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.Rest in Peace

Sean's Funeral takes place in London on Monday, February 15th. Details of time and a link to view his Requiem Mass will follow.

Dermot Casey

`The Weir`, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary

Dermot Casey, 'The Weir', Holycross, Thurles, February 4th, 2021, in the wonderful care of South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Siobhan, son Terry, daughters Helena, Pam, Marie, Fiona and their partners, his 13 grandchildren, sisters Vera, Phyl and Deirdre, brothers Michael and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many good friends.

REST IN PEACE

In accordance with government guidelines Funeral will take place in private. Funeral Mass may be viewed live next Tuesday, 9th February, at 11.30 a.m. on www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

Molly COLLINS (née Hayes)

Curryquinn, Dolla, Nenagh, Tipperary

In her 101st year. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Paddy, grandson TJ, brothers Michael, Jack, Tom & Patrick, sisters Ellen Sherlock & Anne Griffin. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Maureen Ryan & Ann, son in law Tim, grandson Patrick, great-grandchildren Paudie, Jack & Molly, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Molly Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place, with Requiem Mass for Molly this Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dolla Graveyard.

Mary Quinlan (née Quigley)

Barnadomeeny, Rearcross, Tipperary

Quinlan (nee Quigley) Mary, Barnadomeeny, Rearcross, Newport, Co Tipperary, February 7th 2021, (peacefully) at Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy, mother of the late Jimmy, grandmother of the late Kieran and mother in law of the late Donie Quigley.

Deeply regretted by her loving family Kathleen, Dan, Mary, Eileen, Noreen and Chrissie, brother Jack, sisters Norrie, Pauline and Kathleen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son in law Donie O' Halloran, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, neighbours and friends.

"May she Rest in Peace"

Funeral Arrangements Later

NANCY O'Brien (née O'GRADY)

Traverston Dolla, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully at home surrounded by her daughter Aine, son in law John and grandchildren Conor, Caoimhe and Grainne. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Tony and brothers Willie & Sean. Deeply regretted by her loving family Pat, John, Anthony, Aine, Ciaran, Michael and Eamon. Brother Jimmy grandchildren, daughters in law, son in law, brother in law and sister's in law, nephews and nieces, cousins, her kind carers, relatives neighbours and friends.

May Nancy Rest In Peace.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place, with Requiem Mass for Nancy this Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard.

Jimmy Murphy

Clerihan, Tipperary / Ballincollig, Cork

Murphy (Ferneville, Clerihan, Co. Tipperary and late of Muskerry Estate, Ballincollig) on February 7th 2021, peacefully at Cork University Hospital, Jimmy, beloved husband of Tracy McCarthy, loving son of Mary and Brendan, son-in-law of Dan and Judy McCarthy and dear brother of Derry (Jerh) and Lisa. Sadly missed by his wife, parents, parents-in-law, brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to current government guidelines, Jimmy’s funeral will be private. Jimmy’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Tuesday at 11am on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/stmjballincollig

John J MOYLAN

San Francisco & late of Rathnaleen, Nenagh, Tipperary

Passed peacefully on February 4th 2021 after a short illness. Pre-deceased by his grandson Sean, brothers Dan (Nenagh), Harry & Michael (USA), his sisters Biddy Mackey & Teresa Gleeson (Nenagh), Patsy Healy (Ballina Killaloe), Kathleen Walsh (Ohio), Mary Alban & Peggy Rowles (UK). Sadly missed by his adored wife Phyllis (Nee Doyle Wexford). Loving father to Mike, Brendan, Kevin, Maura, Terry, Trisha and Eileen. All of his Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren. Sisters Philomena(Phil) Quill and Josie Healy (San Francisco), sisters in law Ann Moylan (Nenagh) and Maura Moylan (San Francisco), the Doyle families (Wexford) and all his nieces and nephews cousins relatives and friends. May John Rest In Peace, John's funeral will take place in San Francisco on Monday 8th February.

Hugh Lloyd

Morton Place, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the care of the staff at South Tipperary General Hospital. Hugh, formerly of Bradford, England and Elm Park, Clonmel, husband of the late Patrica, he will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons Evan and Patrick, daughter Susan, daughters-in-law Elena and Melissa, son-in-law Derek, grandchildren Alexander, Gabriel, Martin and Kate, sisters Margaret and Marie (deceased), brothers-in-law, niece Clare, nephews Lawerence and James, extended family and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions, Hugh's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only on Tuesday morning at 11.30 o'clock in St. Oliver's church followed by burial in St.Patrick's Cemetery.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Robert (Bob) Freeman

Curraheen, Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully. Under the wonderful care of the Staff of Fenor Hill, Care Facility, Urlingford.

Will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Chrissie, son Jerry, daughters Simone, Naiome, Karen and Fern, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter in law Penny, sons in law Noel, Roy, Mark and Thomas, brother Richard and Brian, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Following government guidelines, Roberts funeral is private. Cremation will take place at a later date.