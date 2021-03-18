Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 18

Martin MAHER

Mountpleasent, Cashel, Tipperary

Maher, Mount Pleasant, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, March 17th 2021, peacefully at home aged 70. Martin, beloved son of the late Nico and Sister Maher. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rosemary (nee Kelly), son Nick, daughter Caroline, daughter-in-law Marina, grandchildren Olivia and Ronan, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Martin’s Funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Friday at 12noon on http://churchcamlive.ie/cashel/parish/stream/ Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society.

Vera Leney

Tara Cottage, Monemore, Emly, Tipperary

Leney, Tara Cottage, Monemore, Emly, Co. Tipperary & formerly of Raynes Park, London SW20, on the 17th March 2021. Vera. Predeceased by her husband Frank. Deeply regretted by her son Gary (England), daughters Brenda (USA), Janette (O'Connell, Monemore, Emly), sons-in-law Patrick O'Connell & John Willers, Gary's partner Alison, grandchildren Gavin, Robert & Rebecca, great-grandchildren Sophie, Hannah, Zach & Amelia, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

At Rest.

Due to the current restrictions funeral will be private. Vera's Cremation will take place at Shannon Crematorium, Shannon on Friday 19th March at 12noon. To view please open Shannon Crematorium website at www.shannoncrematorium.com follow guideline & use password VL12HF

Margo Hannan (née Collier)

Mill Hill, Duleek, Meath / Ballina, Tipperary

Margo Hannan (née Collier) Duleek, Co. Meath & Ballina, Co. Tipperary, in her 96th year, peacefully, in the tender loving care of staff in Beaufort House, Navan. Formerly of Mill Hill, Duleek. Predeceased by her husband Bill, Ballina, and also her brothers Artie and Christopher. Sadly missed by her nephew Anthony, nieces Anne, Adrienne and their spouses Mary, Brendan & Stephen, grand/greatgrand nieces/nephews Amanda, Daniel, Matthew , Aóibh, Sinéad, Blathín & Tomás, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Removal on Friday evening to St. Cianan's Church, Duleek, arriving at 6pm. Funeral on Saturday after 11am Requiem Mass and thereafter to Holy Cross Cemetery, Duleek.

In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Margo's funeral will be limited to 10 people in the church for family and close friends only.

Reception on Friday evening, Requiem Mass and interment on Saturday will be streamed live on: https://www.facebook.com/kentstownTermonfeckin/