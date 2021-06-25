Tipperary deaths and funeral details, June 25

Seamus Gleeson

Silvermines, Nenagh, Tipperary

We regret to state the sudden death of Seamus Gleeson of Manchester, England and formerly Silvermines, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his father Jimmy and mother Peggy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family; wife Mary, daughter Denise, son James, brothers Paddy and Séan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Dear all,

First and foremost, we would like to thank people for their condolences. I knew my dad would talk to anyone, giving them his time, but gosh we have been blown away and overwhelmed by the outpouring of prayers, love and well wishes for which we would like to thank each and every one of you.

We can now confirm that the funeral arrangements are as follows:

Date of funeral: 01/07/2021

Funeral mass at St John’s Church, Chorlton at 10:00am with burial at Southern Cemetery at 11:30am.

As many of you know or I’m sure my dad will have told you, both my mum and I have worked directly throughout this pandemic within healthcare. I probably have the most knowledge within the family on this topic; the risk and the current status in England/Manchester more specifically. Unfortunately, no person can be 100% confident regardless of previous infection, vaccination status etc and please believe me if anyone is doubtful - based on my clinical experience, this virus is serious.

I personally have taken the extremely difficult decision to postpone any further arrangements beyond the church and burial to protect the safety of family and friends attending. Please do not visit the house following the Church service as this defeats the objective. Please respect the 2 meters social distancing guidance at the church and graveyard.

We would also like to make it extremely clear that we do not expect any person to travel - and we will be more upset thinking anyone has worried or stressed about this. The service will be online and viewable by St John’s Facebook page, which I will provide a direct link for prior to the date, so you can ensure you can view the service. Of additional concern we cannot promise that the UK government will not cap attendees to 30 or less at some point prior to the service, so please bear this in mind.

At the end of the day this pandemic is a pain - but my father always said ‘never do half a job’ and he would never want the celebration of his life to be anything less than the party he deserves. I can assure you this will occur at a later date and we will ensure to make an arrangement for this both in Manchester and the Silvermines.

As a family, we would just ask that all raise a glass on that evening, remember, smile and think of that story special to you - I know you all have a mad one to tell! - and we will share these at a time when we can all be together to celebrate the wonderful man that was Seamus Gleeson!

May he Rest in Peace x

For any further details please contact:

Denise Gleeson 07909988434 (England)

Seán Gleeson 0868377326 (Ireland)

Nora Frend (née Ryan)

Barnagrotty, Moneygall, Tipperary / Moneygall, Offaly

Nora, formerly of Drom, Templemore. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She will be forever missed by her devoted husband George, her daughters Margaret, Norma, Miriam, Lucy and Olivia, her sons Eddie, Matthew and George, sons in law Paul, Tom, Noel, Paul and Peter, daughters in law Mary, Brigid and Deirdre, grandchildren, sisters in law Nora, Nora and Nita, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"The Lord is my shepherd"

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines a family funeral will take place on Saturday departing her home at 10:15am travelling via The Farmyard and N7, to arrive for funeral mass in St. Joseph's Church Toomevara at 11am, burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings. Those who would have liked to attend the mass but due to current regulations cannot do so, may listen via the parish radio on 106.5fm

Deirdre Farrell (née O'Dwyer)

Ballinaclough, Golden, Tipperary

FARRELL (née O’Dwyer), Ballinaclough, Golden, Co. Tipperary. 24th June 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a long illness borne with dignity & courage - Deirdre. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tony, children Stacey, Steve, Shane, Conor, Rebecca & Leonie, sisters May & Breda, brothers Sean, Denis, Noel & Declan, mother-in-law Sheila, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to current restrictions a private family Mass will take place at The Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 11.30 am on Saturday (June 26th), which may be viewed online at https://churchcamlive.ie/goldenparish/ followed by burial in Kilfeacle Cemetery.

William Browne

Lacey Villas, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Browne, Lacey Villas and Mexborough, Yorkshire, England, June 23rd 2021, William. Sadly missed by his loving family.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family Mass for William will take place in St Michael's Church, Tipperary at 12 noon on Friday 25th June 2021 with burial afteerwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

Patrick J. (Paddy) Barry

Castle Park, Thurles, Tipperary / Midleton, Cork

Peacefully, under the wonderful care of the staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross, Thurles. Beloved and loving husband of the late Eileen (née O'Brien), Paddy will be sadly missed by his daughters Carmel (Dennehy), Mary (Vaughan), Teresa (McKeown) and Ciara (Durack), sons Joe, Tom and Pádraig, cherished grandchildren Louisa, Brian, Gerada, Anita, Joseph, James, Sinéad, Caroline, Ruth, David, Ian, Niamh, Aoife, Niall, Brian, Shauna, Aisling and Sarah, 12 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Joe, Johnny, Joe and Jerome, daughters-in-law Fiona and Susan, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his sisters Mary (Gilmore, Wellington, New Zealand), Sister Finbarr (Convent of Mercy, Waterford) and Anna (Nan) (Jeffrey, Ahanesk), daughter-in-law Maretta and baby grandson Francis.

May He Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current guidelines. The family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this sad time. If you wish to offer your sympathies to Paddy's family, please use the condolence link below. This will be welcomed and greatly appreciated. Paddy's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.thurlesparish.ie at 11am on Saturday, 26th June 2021.