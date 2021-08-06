Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 6

Cyril Wright

Templemore, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his wife Elizabeth, sons Keith & Gary, close family friend Pam, grandchildren Daniel, Aaron & Kristian, daughter in law Sarah, Keith’s Fiance Nina Stephenson, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Sunday from 5 PM to 7 PM. Requiem Mass on Monday in The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore at 12 Noon, followed by cremation on Tuesday.

Messages of condolences may be left for Cyril's Family on EJGrey.com

Cyril's Requiem mass will be live streamed on churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

Aidan O'Sullivan

1 Limerick Street, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at Patterson Nursing Home, Roscrea surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Lucy, daughters Kathleen and Breda, son Declan.

Deeply regretted by his sons Denis, Aidan and Donal, daughters-in-law DeLourde, Sarah and Catherine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to goverment and HSE guidelines Aidan's Funeral mass will be for family and relatives only (50 people). Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm for family and close friends. Private removal on Saturday morning at 11.20am (travelling down Main St., Limerick St., Abbey St. and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Aidan's Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

PHILOMENA (PHIL) O'DONOVAN (née TEEHAN)

Youghalarra Newtown, Nenagh, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Late of Ballynonty, Thurles. Suddenly at Sue Ryder Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved husband Con and son Damien. Deeply regretted by her loving family Caroline, Brendan, Jacqueline and Adrian, grandchildren Shannon, Brian & Amy, sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews, The Residents of Sue Ryder House, Nenagh, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May Phil Rest In Peace

Due to current regulation regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Her remains will arrive at The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 2.30 o'c. Burial afterwards in Youghalarra Graveyard. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the funeral mass on the https://www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes page.

Desmond (Des) Mc Guire

Coole Park, Bohermore, Galway / Roscrea, Tipperary

Formerly of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at U.H.G. Beloved husband of Carmel. Will be sadly missed by his wife, sons Paul and Des (U.S.A.), daughter-in-law Delma, grandchildren Jessica, Paul, Alex and Patrick, sister Rose, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

For those of you who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot do so due to the current government guidelines, are invited to leave a personal message in the condolence section below. This will be greatly appreciated by Des' family.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Anne Duggan (née O'Sullivan)

Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles, Tipperary / Newport, Tipperary

Former proprietor and matron of Ardeen Nursing Home and originally from Main Street, Newport, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her family and friends, under the wonderful care of Mary Fogarty and staff of Ardeen Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, daughter Louise and son Frank. Will be sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Deirdre, Anne Marie, Aisling and Petrina, grandchildren Gillian, Sarah, Robert, Philip, George and Audrey, great-grandson Senan, sons in law Geoff and Paul, daughter in law Noelette, sister in law Mary Jo (O' Sullivan), nephews, nieces, relatives, former colleagues and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Anne's funeral cortége will leave Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles on Saturday, 7th August, at 10.15am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 50 in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

PAULINE COLLINS (née RYAN (PUTTER)

Togher, Cork / Cappawhite, Tipperary

Collins (Togher, Cork and late of Carnahalla, Co. Tipperary) On 4th August 2021, peacefully Pauline, (nee Ryan, Putter) (late of Ashgrove Recycling) beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Jimmy, Joseph, Susie and the late Philip. Adored sister of Phil, Nora, Teresa and the late Tom, Paddy, Joe, Mary and Jack. Sadly missed by her loving family, Helen, Audrey and Anthony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, friends and all of her much loved and dedicated staff and customers of Ashgrove Recycling.

May she rest in peace.

In accordance with current government guidelines the funeral will be private.

Pauline’s Requiem Mass will be streamed on Saturday at 12.30am via www.mycondolences.ie.

Eileen Beardmore (née Fenton)

Station House, Cahir, Tipperary

Eileen Beardmore (nee Fenton), Station House, Cahir, Co Tipperary, on 4th August 2021. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Eileen predeceased by her loving husband Ronnie, and grandson Niall. Deeply regretted and remembered with love by her family: Howard, Joe, Mary, Pat, Noel and sister Tess (Forde), grandchildren; Eoghan, Eimear, Aileen, Ruairi, Conor, daughters-in-law; Kay, Margaret, Martha, son-in-law, Gary, sister in law Pat (O'Connell), nephews, nieces and extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral cortege will leave Costigan's Funeral Home, Lower Abbey Street, Cahir on Saturday morning, August 7th, at 10.30am, to arrive at St Mary's Church, Cahir, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by internment in the adjoining cemetery. Eileen's Funeral Mass will be celebrated amongst her family and close friends in line with HSE/Government guidelines, regarding public gatherings numbers are limited to 50 people in the Church.

To view Eileen's Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am, please click on the link below

https://www.premvideo.com/viewing-room-3/