Tipperary deaths, Friday August 13

The late Richard Spellacy

The death has occurred of Richard Spellacy, Georges Park Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary.

Richard died peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his daughter Niamh, brother Johnny and sisters Evelyn and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine (Colleen), his family Daithí, Gina, Damien, Keith, Verona, Karl and Donna, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home, Urlingford on Friday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am (Max 50) people. Interment afterwards in Fennor Cemetery. House private please. No flowers by request. As per Covid 19 directives please comply with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, social distancing and face covering. The Spellacy family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Sean Ryan

The death has occurred of Sean Ryan, Skerries, Skerries, Co. Dublin (late of Oola, Co. Tipperary) August 11, 2021, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by Dorothy and Bella. Sadly missed by his loving children, Anne, Antoinette, Deirdre, Jim, Bernard, Moria and John, adored twelve grandchildren, Brian, Baileigh, Daniel, Kelley, Danielle, Ashleigh, Blake, Draoi, Carrie, Evan, Tane and Éanne, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Lannon's Funeral Home Sunday from 3pm to 5pm, removal Monday to St. Patrick's Church, Skerries arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass, (max 50 family and close friends) burial afterwards in Holmpatrick Cemetery.

House private please.

To view Sean's Funeral Mass click on link below.

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-skerries

The late Sr. Elizabeth Quirke

The death has occurred of Sr. Elizabeth Quirke, Ayle, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary in Perth, Australia.

Sr. Elizabeth died August 5, 2021 in her 91st year (peacefully) in Perth surrounded by her Presentation Sisters, predeceased by her sisters and brothers.

Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Kitty, cousins Thomas and Nora, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her Presentation Community.

Funeral will take place in Perth on August 16, 2021, burial in Geralton cemetery on August 17 with her sister Hannah.

The late Michael O'Donnell Snr

The death has occurred of Michael O'Donnell Snr, Ballytarsna, Clerihan, Clonmel, Tipperary

Michael passed away peacefully in Tipperary University Hospital after a short illness. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Anne, loving sons and daughters Johnny, Martin, Jimmy, Michael Jnr, Mary, Joan and Eileen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and his fourteen grandchildren. Also, deeply regretted by his sister Kathleen Hally, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Michael's Church, Clerihan, on Sunday at 11.30a.m. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the parish facebook page St Michael's Church, Clerihan. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current restrictions the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for family and close friends. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Helen Philomena Morrissey

The death has occurred of Helen Philomena Morrissey (née Ryan), Railway View, Templemore, and formerly of Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles.

Deeply regretted by her husband Noel, son Ian, Ian’s partner Annette, grandchild Logan, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening from 5 PM to 7 PM. Requiem Mass on Saturday in The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore at 12 noon, followed by interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Templemore.

Messages of condolences for Helen’s family may be left on EJGrey.com

Helen’s Requiem Mass may be viewed live on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

The late Dr. Ray Howard

The death has occurred of Dr Ray Howard, Burke Street, Fethard, Tipperary.



Dr Ray Howard died peacefully in South Tipperary General Hospital after a short illness on August 11, 2021. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Jane, son Daragh and his grandchildren Aoife and Cormac.

The Funeral Mass will take place at St Mary's Church, Irishtown, Clonmel, at 12pm on Saturday, August 14, followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery. Covid restrictions apply to the Funeral Mass, which may be watched on churchservices.tv/clonmel.

The late Máirin Heslin

The death has occurred of Máirín Heslin, Dualla, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Glasnevin, Dublin, August 11, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Deeply regretted by her husband Oliver (Ryan), children Alice, Neil and Mel, sister Aideen, brothers Pádraic and Finbarr, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of wonderful friends.

Due to Government restrictions and public health guidelines for Covid-19, family only Funeral Mass will take place in Our Lady Of Fatima Church, Dualla on Sunday at 12.00 noon and can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/mairin-heslin/ followed by Burial in adjoining Cemetery. No flowers please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement and The Irish Cancer Society.

The late Patrick (Pat) Crawford

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Crawford, Ballybrien, Monard, Solohead, Co. Tipperary. August 12, 2021, peacefully at Cluain Arann, Tipperary, Patrick, (Pat). Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary, brother-in-law George, niece, nephews, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Arriving in St. Nicholas’ Church Solohead Sunday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19 (max. 50 people in the church)

The late Denis Casey

The death has occurred of Denis Casey, Casey's Cross, Nenagh, Tipperary, peacefully at Milford Hospice Limerick on Aug 10, 2021. Predeceased by his beloved parents John and Bridget and his brother John. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary Heenan and Jenny Slevin. Nephew John & nieces Catherine and Jennifer. Grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, kind neighbours relatives and friends.

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 a reposing for family and friends will take place at his sister Jenny Slevin's home in Drom Borrisokane this Friday from 5 o'c to 8 o'c. His funeral cortege will leave Drom on Saturday at 10 o'clock pausing at his home in Casey's Cross at approx 10.45 o'clock. Arriving to Ballinaclough Church for his Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Ballinaclough Graveyard.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

The late Bernard Burke

The death has occurred of Bernard Burke, late of Watergrasshill Co. Cork and formerly of Ballylooby, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Passed away suddenly on August 10, 2021. Devoted husband to Maureen (Finucane) and loving father to Jade, Hazel and Donagh. Son of Nellie and the late Denis. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his mother, his siblings Pat, Jerry, Mary, Denis and Martina, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Jade's partner James, relatives, neighbours, business partner Brian and his large circle of friends.

Bernard will be reposing at his residence (T56 TW98) on Friday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Bernard’s Funeral Cortège will leave his residence on Saturday morning at 11.30am for requiem mass at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Watergrasshill. Bernard will be laid to rest in Árd na Gaoithe cemetery. Bernard’s funeral mass will be live streamed on the Watergrasshill and Glenville Parish Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/Watergrasshill-and-Glenville-Parish-104620004507428/ . Please adhere to social distancing and Government guidelines.

Family flowers only, donations if desired in lieu of Irish Air Ambulance at https://communityairambulance.ie/make-a-donation/.

The late Denis (Dinny) Ivers

The death has occurred of Denis (Dinny) Ivers, Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, August 12, 2021, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Denis (Dinny), beloved husband of the late Josie, father-in-law of the late Pa and brother of the late Dickie and Mary Fitzgerald. Deeply regretted by his son Ger, daughters Mary Lowe, Jean O’Reilly, Yvonne Toomey and Sandra Gleeson, sons-in-law Billy, Pat and Brian, daughter-in-law Lorraine, grandchildren, great-grandson Leo, sister Kitty Logue (Donegal), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes on Sunday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 1pm and can be viewed http://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Agatha Gilmartin

The death has occurred of Agatha Gilmartin (née Horan), Bruach Tailte & late of Brooklands, Nenagh, Tipperary, late of the Corner House, Portumna. Peacefully 12/8/2021. Predeceased by her beloved husband Denis & Baby son Thomas, Sisters Mary & Nancy, brothers Seamus & Brendan. Cherished mother to John Paul, Derval, Derek & Brendan, grandchildren Conor, Jenny, John D, Luke, Jack, Alicia, Amy & Tom, brothers John & Matty, son-in-law Richie, daughters-in-law Sandra, Orla & Sandra, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews & nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

A reposing for family and friends will take place this Saturday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Her remains will arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Sunday for her Requiem Mass at 3.30 o'c, Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. Donations in lieu of flowers to milfordhospice.ie.

House Private Please

The late Ann (Nan) Brophy

The death has occurred of Ann (Nan) Brophy, Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Tipperary, July 24, 2021, Reading England & Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully in the loving care of the Medical & Nursing Staff in the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading.

Pre-deceased by her parents Dan & Ciss Brophy, brothers Danny, Larry, John and Bill and her dear sister Eileen Smith. Survived and sadly missed by her darling daughter Michelle, son-in-law Darryl, her adored grandchildren George and Áine, and her special niece Andrea Smith, brothers Tom and Mick (Reading), sisters Maureen Hoey & Tess Brogan (Clogh, Castlecomer), Kathleen Walsh (Tralee), Agnes Brennan (Slough) and Breda Dwan (Thurles), brothers-in-law Benny Hoey and Phil Smith, sisters-in-law Ann Brophy (London), Ann Brophy (Bury), Mary Campwell Brophy (London) and Carol Brophy (Reading).

Nan's Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, August 16,, at 12 noon in the English Martyrs Church. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following webcam englishmartyrsRDG.com