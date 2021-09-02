Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 2

The following deaths have been reported in Tipperary 

Tipperary Deaths

Tipperary notices for Tipperary today

The following deaths have been rpeorted in County Tipperary today:

The death has occurred of Mary DELANEY (née Fennessy)
The Malt House, Lismore, Toomevara, Nenagh, Tipperary / Toomevara, Tipperary

Mary passed away peacefully, after a long illness, in the wonderful care of the staff at Ashlawn Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Predeceased by her son Padráig, brothers Tomás and Padráig, sisters Sr. Kathleen, Breda, Josie and Maireád, Deeply regretted by her loving family, beloved mother of Margaret Mary (O’Dwyer), John, Siobhán (Barry), Tomás and Kevin, adored grandmother of Eddie, Ciarán, Sinéad and Emma. She will be sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law Michael and John, sister-in-law Mary (Fennessy) nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Silver Street, Nenagh, on Friday, 3rd September, from 5.30pm to 7pm for family and close friends. Funeral departing Ryan’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning to St Joseph’s Church, Ballinree for funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

*******************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of MARGARET (MAGGIE) BLAKE (née MOLONEY)
Carrigaline, Cork / Tipperary

On August 31st 2021, peacefully after a short illness at Cork University Hospital, Margaret (Maggie) (nee Moloney), she will be deeply missed by her daughters Holly, Sonia and Jacquie, grandchildren Lilli, Marius, Ela, Solomon, Jai and Luana, great-grandchildren, brothers Joe and Matty, sisters-in-law Noreen and Maw, brother-in-law Jim, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace.

In accordance with current government guidelines the funeral will be private.

Maggie’s Cremation service will be streamed on Saturday (Sept 4th) at 11.00am on www.islandcrematorium.ie/services .

No flowers, please.

