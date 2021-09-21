Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 21

Br. Sean Paul Tobin

Baldoyle, Dublin / Glen of Aherlow, Tipperary

Tobin (Christian Brothers) (Cowper Care, St. Patrick’s Care Centre, Baldoyle, Co. Dublin) – September 18th, 2021, Br. Sean Paul, (formerly of Crogue and Gortavoher, Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary), predeceased by his sister Annie May and brother Michael; deeply regretted by his sister Alley, brother Bobby, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends, especially Fergal, fellow residents and Brothers in Religion.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning (September 22nd) at 11 o’clock in the Church of SS Peter and Paul, Baldoyle, followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

For live-streaming, please visit the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-peter-st-paul

Paul Ryan

Traverstown Dolla, Nenagh, Tipperary

Late of Wolverhampton on September 20th 2021, peacefully at Milford Hospice Limerick. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Gillian, daughter Samantha, son Michael and sister Eileen, his beloved grandchildren Aurora & Niamh. Son-in-law Steve, daughter-in-law Becky, mother/father-in-law Julie & Bob, his brother-in-laws, relations, kind neighbours and many friends.

May Paul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding face coverings and handshaking. Remains arriving at St. Mary’s of the Rosary, Nenagh, Thursday at 1:45pm for Mass at 2pm. Livestream of the service can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie. Private cremation will take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. Condolences can be left in the section below. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Milford Hospice.

Eleanor (Elma) Quirke (née Blake)

Ballymacady, Kilfeacle, Tipperary

QUIRKE (née Blake), Ballymacady, Kilfeacle, Tipperary - 19th September 2021, peacefully in the tender care of Tipperary University Hospital & St. Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel. Eleanor (Elma) pre-deceased by her husband Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Philip, James, Michael & Clement, daughters Catherine (Looby) & Sinead, sister Anne, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Blind Street, Tipperary for family & friends on Tuesday (Sept. 21st) from 6.00pm with removal at 7.00 pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilfeacle. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 2.30 pm which can be viewed here, burial immediately afterwards in Bansha Cemetery. All attendees are asked to wear face coverings and be aware of social distancing obligations and requirements.

Adrian Maguire

Tullequane, Ballynonty, Thurles, Tipperary, E41 K0W7

Unexpectedly at home. Predeceased by his grandparents Edward and Mary Maguire and Anthony Lanphier. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, mother Angela, father Paddy, sister Charlotte and her partner Christopher, grandmother Phil (Lanpier), uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence in Ballynonty (E41 K0W7) on Thursday, 23rd September, from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Kevins Church, Littleton on Friday morning, 24th September, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/littleton.

Phyllis Galvin (née Kavanagh)

The Shambles, Blackcastle, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband Michael, sisters Noreen, Betty, Mary, Margaret, Anne and Kathleen, brother Paddy. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Michael, Tommy and Anthony, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters in law Sharman and Ann, beloved Henry and Peter, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her Residence on Wednesday, 22nd September, from 12 noon to 6pm for family and friends. Arriving at St James Church, Two Mile Borris on Thursday, 23rd September, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.rhealy.ie/funeral Family flowers only donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare and Mo Chara.

Following covid guidelines please wear a mask and refrain from handshaking.

Mary Fogarty (née Griffin)

Knocklucas, Mountain Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully in the care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital. Mary, wife of the late Martin will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family, Helen, John, Barbara and Brian, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Fennessy's Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 7 o'clock to 8 o'clock for family and close friends. Removal on Wednesday at 12.50 o'clock to Ss.Peter & Paul's Church for Requiem Mass at 1 o'clock followed by burial in St.Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Please note the capacity of the church for attendance is limited to 50%.

The Fogarty family would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Gary (Gunner) Carroll

St Enda's Terrace, Bohernanave, Thurles, Tipperary

Unexpectedly, at home. Predeceased by his parents Conor and Mary-Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Pat, Joe and Johnny, sisters Mary and Lizzy, sister in law Judy, nieces Theresa, Lisa, Celia, Claire, Shauna, Mary and Louise, nephews Russell, Conor and Jamie, grand-nieces Emma, Ava, Grace, Leah, Sophie and Kylie, grand-nephew Jason and Luke, cousins, good neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at St Enda's Terrace, Bohernanave, Thurles, on Tuesday, 21st September, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Bohernanave Church on Wednesday 22nd at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.