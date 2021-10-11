Search

11/10/2021

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

May they rest in peace

The following deaths and funeral arrangements have been announced for Tipperary:

John Gormley Annfield, Bouladuff, Thurles, Tipperary / Aughnacliffe, LongfordFormerly Aughnacliffe, Co Longford. In his 88 year. Peacefully, under the wonderful care of the Staff of South Tipperary Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his son in law Kieran, brothers Mick, Jim, Pat, Eugene, Peadar, Tom amd Mel, sisters Anna and Maggie-May. Deeply regretted by his loving family; wife Kathleen (née O'Connell, Kilcommon), sons Patrick, Denis and John, daughter Caroline (Connors), grandchildren Laura, Fiona, David, Megan, Conor, Liam, Paul, Emma and Michael, great-grandson Arlo, daughters in law Mary, Siobhan and Mary, brothers Colm, Bredan and Fr Kevin, sister Chris (Hourican), nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sister in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 12th October, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Laurence O'Toole Church, Inch on Wednesday 13th October at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Bouladuff cemetery.

