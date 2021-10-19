Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 19

Patricia (Patsy) Horan (née Larkin)

Cabragh, Thurles, Tipperary / Ballina, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Horan (née Larkin), Cabragh, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly Ballina/Killaloe, who passed away suddenly at her home in the company of her loving family on 15th October 2021. Beloved wife of Patrick (Pat/Paddy) and dear mother of David, Patrick and Elaine (Kerstin). Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Mary (Darcy), Ann (Keyes) and Geraldine, brothers John-Joe, Tom and Michael, son in law Mark, her much loved grandson Jack, newly born granddaughter Emilia Patricia, David's fiancé Sophia (Kilcullen), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many good friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday, 19th October, from 5pm to 7.30pm. Patricia's Requiem Mass will take place at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday, 20th October, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Mary DWYER (née Lennon)

Glasnevin, Dublin / Tipperary

DWYER (née Lennon) Mary (Late of Dalcassian Downs, Glasnevin and formerly of Graigue, Gortnahoe, Co. Tipperary) October 17th 2021. Peacefully in her 91st year, in the loving care of her family and the doctors, nurses and staff of the Beneavin Lodge Nursing Home, Glasnevin. Beloved wife of the late Martin and loving mother of the late Rosaleen. Very sadly missed by her sons Sean, Patrick, Martin, Kevin and Bernard, daughter Deirdre, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, the Civic Centre, Ballymun Road, D09 C8P5 on Tuesday, October 19th, from 3.30pm to 4.30pm for family and close friends only please. Removal on Tuesday evening, October 19th, to St. Columba’s Church, Iona Road arriving at 5.00pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, October 20th, at 10.30am, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Please note that the evening removal and funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://www.ionaroadparish.ie/mass-times/webcam/ . Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Merchants Quay Ireland, Merchants Court, 24 Merchants Quay, Dublin 8 or at https://mqi.ie/donate/ .

“May she rest in peace”