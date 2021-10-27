Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 27

Elizabeth Shanahan Prendergast

Baybush, Straffan, Kildare / Roscrea, Tipperary

Elizabeth Shanahan Prendergast died 26th of October 2021, Baybush, Straffan, Co. Kildare and formerly Sprucevilla, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at Milford Hospice Limerick. Mourned and deeply missed by her husband Patrick, sons Leo, Daniel, Jody and daughter Kate, sisters Nuala (White), Mary Jo (Duggan), Margaret (Whelan), Gertie (White) and Anne (Hannon), brothers-in-law Leo, Eamonn,Tom,Michael,Kevin,Oliver and PJ, sisters-in-law Philomena, Maureen and Angela, son-in-law Eoin, daughters-in-law Ruth and Maria and Daniel's partner Kate, adored grandchildren Nathan, Daniel, Isabelle, Elizabeth, Amelia and Sophie, the extended Shanahan and Prendergast families and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Treacy’s Funeral Home, Shinrone (R42 E125) on Thursday from 4 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Private after 7 o'clock for family. Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone (R42 WT26) at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Dunkerrin. Please adhere to the current guidelines regarding funeral gatherings. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding during this difficult time.

Alice (Addie) O'Dwyer

Parsons Green, Clogheen, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Alice (Addie) White (nee O’Dwyer) Parsons Green, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary and Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary . Addie passed away peacefully in South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, on 25th October 2021. She is predeceased by her husband Michael and by her sisters, Maureen and Margaret. She will be sadly missed by her loving nieces Anne, Marion, Helen, Denise and Niamh and by her nephew Niall, her dear cousin Mary Russell, her grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and her many wonderful friends in Clogheen.

Rest in Peace

Addie will repose in St Theresa's Hospital Clogheen on Friday from 12.30 pm with removal for funeral Mass at 2pm in St Mary's Church, Clogheen followed by burial in Duhill Cemetery. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Clogheen livestream service St. Mary's Church, Clogheen, Cahir, Co Tipperary - Clogheen Market, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary, Ireland (churchservices.tv).

Madeline O'Donnell (née Connolly)

New Road, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at Villa Marie Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, brothers Fr.Martin, Jim, Danny and sister Sr.Teresa.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Brigid and Niamh, sons John, Dan and Eoghan, sons-in-law James and Fergal, daughters-in-law Sandra, Helen and Amanda, grandchildren Eoin, Ali, Aisling, Sarah, Aoibhinn, Luke and Abby, sisters Mary and Sr. Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Tierney's Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm for family, relatives and close friends.Private removal on Thursday morning, arriving in St.Cronan's Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer's Ireland.

Michael (Stykes) McCormack

Galboola, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary

Unexpectedly, after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh General Hospital. Predeceased by his daughter Fiona. Will be sadly missed by his loving family; devoted wife Mags, daughter Ella and son Leon, grandchildren Nathan, Daniel, Lexi and Lily, sons in law Mark and James, daughter in law Monika, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sister in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday, 28th October, from 7pm to 9pm. A private family Funeral Service in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home on Friday, 29th October, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Kevin's Cemetery, Littleton.

Anna Lyons (née Moloney)

1 Butler Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary

Anna Lyons (nee Moloney), 1 Butler Avenue, Thurles, October 25th, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the Late John. Will be sadly missed by her family, daughters Breide, Anne, Frances, Cathy, Angela and Therese, sons Conor and John, sisters Kathlyn and Angela, brother Judge, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, wonderful carers and many friends.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing at her home on this Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie. Please use the condolence section below to express your sympathy to Anna's family. Thank you. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Please comply with covid-19 directives regarding social distancing, face coverings and no handshaking.

Edward (Ned) Delaney

8, Aherlow Crescent, Knockrawley, Tipperary Town, Tipperary, E34 AV99

Ned, died suddenly.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Crystal, children Chelsea, Jordan, Crystal, Ned and Patrick, father Paddy, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Thursday (October 28th) from 5pm to 8pm, for family and close friends. The Funeral Cortege will leave his residence on Friday (October 29th) at 1.30pm enroute to St. Michael's Church, to arrive for 2pm Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, with funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Michael Gleeson

Lisnagrough, Holycross, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the staff of Clonmel Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his sisters Maureen (Ryan Agent), Kitty (Ollie, Gilfoyle) and Chrissy, brother Liam. Will be sadly missed by his loving family; devoted wife Catherine (Kitty), daughters Catherine and Ann, sons Noel, Michael, Kevin and Conor, grandchildren Daragh, Cathal, Michéal, Clodagh, Patrick, Emma, Jamie, Aaron, Natasha, Kathlyn, Liam and Callum, son in law Ken, daughters in law Bernie and Gill, brother Timmy, sister Peggy, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 28th October from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 29th October at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Old Cemetery, Holycross. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

Liam Bergin

Camross, Laois / Roscrea, Tipperary

Liam Bergin, Camross, Portlaoise, Co. Laois. Died 27th October 2021, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. Son of the late Paddy and Mai Bergin, and dear father to Marie, Liam, David, Samantha and Brian, grandfather to Killian, Ceola, Saóirse and Adam, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother to Moira, Rita, Sean, Irene (Ring), and Aidan, brothers-in-law Dermot and John, sister-in-law Pauline, aunt Hannah (Kennedy), Ellen, Mai, close friend Paula, extended family, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends.

May Liam Rest In Peace

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath on Thursday evening (28th October 2021) from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm, (all those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines). Removal on Friday evening at 7.30pm to St. Fergal's Church Camross, (eircode R32VY79) arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (30th October 2021) at 12 noon (under new government guidelines the capacity of the Church is limited to 50%), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Liam's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Camross Community Pastoral Council Facebook Page.

The Bergin family thank you for your co-operation, understanding at this sad and difficult time.