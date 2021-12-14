Search

14 Dec 2021

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 14

Rest in Peace

Tippeary

Deaths in Tipperary

John Harvey
Woodland Heights, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret and sons Ciaran and Terry, daughter in law Susan, grandchildren Callum and Joe, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday, the 14th December 2021, from 6pm to 8pm, arriving at St Molleran's Church, Carrick beg on Wednesday, the 15th December 2021, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Please use the following link to vie

https://churchmedia.ie/st-mollerans-parish-church/

Mary GUIDERA (née O'Dwyer)
Dublin / Hollyford, Tipperary

GUIDERA Mary (née O’ Dwyer) December 12, 2021 (late of Dublin, Hollyford and Knock, Co Tipperary) (peacefully) in the wonderful care of all the sisters and staff of Our Lady’s Manor, Dalkey. Beloved wife of the late William, loving mother of Liam, Anita and Seamus. Sadly missed by her children, daughters-in-law Madeleine and Mary, son-in-law Don, adored grandchildren Seamus, Mollie, Hugh, Meadhbh and Tim, great-grandson Robin, her sisters Joan and Breda, brother Seamus also her dear extended family and friends.

Mary’s Funeral will take place on Wednesday (December 15) under Government guidelines in the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey at 10am and can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/dalkey followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Hospital Clonmel.

SARAH FEIGHERY (née McCOY)
Coille Bheithe, Nenagh, Tipperary / Toomevara, Tipperary

Formerly of Templedowney Toomevara and Ballingarry Roscrea. Peacefully on 12/12/2021 at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack, daughter Roma, sons Jimmy, Noel, Paddy, Joe & Liam. Will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Margaret and Pauline & sons John, Brendan, Tommy and Paul. Sister Terry and brother Harry. Grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren. Sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law & brothers in law. Nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours , relatives and friends. May Sarah Rest In Peace. Reposing at Ryans Funeral home Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 o'c to 6,30 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding Covid-19. Remains arriving to St.Joseph's Church Toomevara on Thursday for Requiem mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream on https://www.facebook.com/FrJohnMolloy/

